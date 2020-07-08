It was only a matter of time, right?
You know, before the talks of changing the name of the professional football team based in Washington D.C. became a reality.
Changing the nickname of the Washington Redskins has long been a discussion point, but given the recent happenings surrounding social injustice and deep rooted racism in our country — it seems like there is no other option than to change.
Nike pulled all Redskins apparel from their online store and FedEx, who owns the naming rights to the Redskins home stadium, requested a name change as well as did many other key backers and sponsors of the team.
After years of resistance, the team said it was launching a thorough review of the name. It did not share any details of the process, but two people familiar with discussions among (owner) Daniel Snyder, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league officials that led to Friday’s announcement said the review is expected to result in a new team name and mascot.
“You know where this leads,” one of the people said to the Washington Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “They’re working on that process [of changing the name]. It will end with a new name. Dan has been listening to different people over the last number of weeks.”
Washington wouldn’t be the first NFL franchise to change their name, if it does happen. It would be the second time the team has undergone a name change after debuting as the Boston Braves in 1932 before relocating and rebranding in what is now the nation’s capital.
The Houston Oilers became the Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns became the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Texans became the Kansas City Chiefs, Decatur Staleys became the Chicago Bears, New York Titans switched to the Jets, the Pittsburgh Pirates became the Steelers and the Portsmouth Spartans the Detroit Lions.
There have been name changes in the NBA, too. Charlotte Bobcats reverted to the Hornets, the New Orleans Hornets flipped to the Pelicans, the Washington Bullets became the Wizards.
So what is keeping Synder from the name change? If any one organization needs a facelift anyway, it’s probably the Redskins. Maybe the name change can give them a fresh start. After years of mediocrity, it might be welcome in the District.
They won’t be the only team to change names. The Cleveland Indians, a Major League Baseball franchise, are in much the same boat when it comes to being on the hot seat. I believe both will change before the start of their respective season. That will mean a fast move for the Indians, who perhaps already took the biggest step toward a change when they removed the classic Chief Wahoo logo from merchandise and the stadium in 2018. The 2020 MLB season is scheduled to begin toward the end of the month.
I’m not one to jump on a bandwagon like this, but it could effect the NFL team in Washington a great deal more if they choose to keep the current team name.
When corporate sponsors have skin in the game, money talks, and will result in a name change sooner rather than later.