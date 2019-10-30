The Washington Nationals let one slip away. Actually, they let three slip away.
The Nationals were dominate in the first two games of the 2019 World Series against the top-seeded Houston Astros, taking both games on the road and a commanding series lead back to the nation’s capital.
In theory, a two-games-to-none lead in the Fall Classic doesn’t bode well for the losing team but a day of rest and a plane ride was all the American League pennant winners needed to launch themselves back into contention for a second title in three years by winning Games 2, 3 and 4 in Washington.
The series now heads back to Houston, who holds a 3-2 series lead and needs just one more win for the title. Washington, which had never won a playoff since relocating to D.C. before this season, failed to show any resilience when the pressure was on.
They weren’t supposed to come from behind and beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round, but they did.
They weren’t supposed to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers after going down 2 games to 1 in a best-of-five National League Division series, but they did.
They weren’t supposed to sweep the Cardinals in the National League Division series, but they did.
They were supposed to be able to close out the World Series after taking a two-gamelead over the Houston Astros, but they didn’t.
Now they must become the first ever team to win four consecutive road games in the same World Series in order to become champions, which they won’t.
But don’t tell Nats outfielder Adam Eaton that.
“What’s new? That’s kind of our feeling. What’s new?” Eaton said in a recent interview with the Washington Post. “Backs against the wall. Winners come to play when their backs are against the wall.”
By the time you read this column, it might be outdated. I think the Washington Nationals will find a way to steal Game 6 in Houston (after all, the home team hasn’t won a game in this series yet), so in writing this, I’m assuming there will be a Game 7 played tonight.
If the Nationals don’t win, though, it’s as embarrassing a sports blunder as there has been in the nation’s capital in a while — and that’s impressive considering the Washington Redskins are in town.
I like their chances in Game 6 because of the fact that the visiting team has been victories in the first five games. The Nationals are also facing Justin Verlander, who has yet to win a World Series start in seven tries.
But Houston is too good to drop consecutive games at home again this year. The Nationals should have put them away while they had the opportunity, but because they didn’t, they’ll watch the Astros celebrate another World Series Championship.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.