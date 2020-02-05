Kyler Murray wasn’t the Rookie of the Year, John Harbaugh was not the Coach of the Year, and Patrick Mahomes was not the Super Bowl MVP.
Or at least they shouldn’t have been.
The National Football League released their annual end-of-season awards before Super Bowl LIV, and they missed badly, pointing to a bigger problem for the league moving forward.
The Arizona Cardinals finished with just five wins in 2019. Led by the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft (Murray), Arizona logged just one victory over a team with a winning record, in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The other wins? over the Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), New York Giants (4-12), Cleveland Browns (6-10) and Atlanta Falcons (7-9). In those five wins, the former Oklahoma quarterback threw a total of five touchdowns and an interception. In the team’s eleven losses, Murray tossed 13 touchdowns but countered that with 10 interceptions, including a season-high three against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Murray wasn’t good enough when his team needed him the most.
The Baltimore Ravens have been a one-and-done team in the NFL Playoffs for two consecutive years now. You can have all the talent in the world on your team (cough cough, Lamar Jackson) and still, if you are out-coached, the team is in a bad spot. Head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t good enough when it mattered most.
Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Damien Williams scored two touchdowns and locked down the city’s first title in a half-century in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers. Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions and relied on other teammates to make plays to get him out of trouble.
But the problem is, Murray and Mahomes are NFL quarterbacks in a league that greatly glorifies that position. Harbaugh coaches a team led my an MVP-caliber quarterback.
So in the eyes of the NFL, nothing else matters.
It doesn’t matter that Miles Sanders recorded over 1,600 all-purpose yards and set a Philadelphia Eagles franchise record this season, scoring 6 touchdowns to boot. Or that the Oakland Raiders Josh Jacobs ran for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns.
It doesn’t matter that Damien Williams sealed the win in the Super Bowl because Mahomes is a star and left him in the shadows.
It doesn’t matter that Harbaugh was knocked out of the playoffs by a first year coach (Mike Vrabel) who led the Tennessee Titans to the AFC Championship game, or that Kyle Shannahan took a team that won four games last year to the title game. They didn’t have Lamar Jackson.
It’s all about the quarterback, and nothing is going to change that.
For further proof, look at the comeback player of the year. Ryan Tannehill. Sure, he took over in Week 6 and replace Marcus Mariota as the starter and the Titans went on a late post-season run. But Tannehill didn’t get them there. Running back Derrick Henry did. The Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who was one of the top graded lineman league wide, played his est year of football coming off a torn Achilles tendon. But it didn’t matter.
Something’s got to give. Quarterbacks are often deserving of such awards, but I’m not buying it this year. While the NFL got some of these awards right (i.e. Defensive POY, Offensive POY, Defensive ROY) they missed big on the others, and it’s a shame.