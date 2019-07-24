If I asked you who O'Dell Beckham Jr. was and what team he played for last year, I think most of you could give me the right answer.
The former New York Giant wide receiver is best know for one catch - a leaping one-handed touchdown grab - which happened on Nov. 23, 2014, during a Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys.
OBJ has always been a highlight reel. Because of his sheer athletic ability, the Giants have been talked about consistently over the past few years despite having won, on average, fewer than seven games since their last Super Bowl title run in 2011 and making the playoffs only once in that time frame.
My point is this, good players keep bad teams in the conversation.
Actually, it's the point OBJ is trying to make also.
"This is me being honest: This team has not been good for the last six years. Period," Odell said in a recent interview with GQ. "Even the year we went to the playoffs and everyone was talking about this and that, I felt disrespected because I felt like I was a main reason at keeping that brand alive. They were getting prime-time games, still, as a 5-and-11 team. Why? Because people want to see the show. You want to see me play. That's just real rap."
The show. Not the wins, but the show.
There's not much factual truth to what he said here, given the Giants are slated for three prime-time games in the 2019 season, but the idea is solid.
In the National Football League, players similar to OBJ in thought are creating a league that's all about self entitlement, not winning titles. They want the biggest contracts with most of the money guaranteed, all swirling around the idea of winning now.
If they truly wanted to win now, they'd be a little less selfish with their paychecks. Do top-level players deserve big contracts? Absolutely. I'm not feeding the narrative that they don't, but I am entertaining the idea that having just one of these stars on your team can do more harm than good.
Outside of OBJ, who did the Giants really have? Eli Manning isn't going to lead the team anywhere soon. Saquan Barkley, a 2018 rookie, shows promise but for what? Manning was expensive (4 years, $84 million) and OBJ cost them even more after a recent extension (5 years, $95 million). Barkley is still on his rookie deal so he comes cheap, but the other two ate up all the money and were left with little to no superior talent around them.
Bucking that trend, ironically, is the team Eli Manning and the Giants beat twice in the Super Bowl: the New England Patriots.
How do they seem to be in contention every year? Guys like Tom Brady take less than what they have proven they are worth. Brady's most recent extension came in on a two-year deal worth $41 million. A lot of money? Yes, but on a shorter term that will allow the defending Super Bowl champions a shot at signing more talent that will put them back in the playoffs with another eminent shot at a title.
Good players keep bad teams in the conversation because people love the highlights, but who honestly wants to watch bad football in prime time. I sure don't. Great players approach the game selflessly - in terms of money. OBJ could learn a thing or two about it before blasting his former team on a national scale.
Luke Creasy is a staff writer for the Wayne County News. Follow him on Twitter @HDcreasy.