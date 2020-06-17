When a teammate or opponent gets hurt on the playing field, others on the team take a knee. This is something I learned, as most of us did, at a young age.
Doesn’t matter if I was playing tee-ball or YMCA youth league soccer, it’s just what you did. I did it because I was told not because I knew why.
Reflecting on that more, I see it as a sign of respect. Of recognition. Of care.
In August, 2016, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee for people who were hurting, much like I did at a young age. Nobody had to tell him why he did it. He knew, and lost his job over it.
The difference? A much larger stage and a blatantly ignorant employer, to put it bluntly. Kaepernick is no longer on an NFL roster, and hasn’t been since the league black balled him for taking a stand against police brutality. His public display sparked conversations that are still occurring today, as they should.
You can have your opinions on whether or not he should have protested in that way or not, while the national anthem was being played and the American flag was prominently displayed. Was it ever about the flag? Not for the leader of the protest, no. But for everybody else, it seemed like it was.
I have many questions, and you probably can’t answer any of them.
Now, suddenly, the NFL has reversed its course. A few short months after Kaepernick held workouts for a handful of NFL teams with no interest, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he regrets not signing him? NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is now encouraging teams to take another look at him? What changed.
Why would Carroll want Kaepernick when he’s got a Pro-Bowl caliber single caller already? Keep could probably challenge Russell Wilson for his starting role. The Seahawks don’t need a quarterback so why did he regret not signing him?
Why couldn’t they have signed him if they wanted him? Was he told not to do it? Would it have been too controversial? Don’t want the bad press? I’m baffled he’d even come out and say what did.
Now the commissioner who has been all too silent about the Kaepernick situation reverses course and supports him. Is this a publicity stunt? Or is the league finally coming around to acknowledging that it was never about the flag and our country has deep rooted issues that need addressed.
I’m glad the NFL has finally come around to acknowledging the problem and attempting to make amends with a former player after he took a stand. Over three years later, they are on the same page.
If Kaepernick comes back and plays in the league, great. If he doesn’t, that’s fine, too. People have the right to think what they want, and people can change. I hope the statements made by representatives of league are genuine. I hope they are as strong as Colin Kaepernick’s in 2016.
If there is an NFL season this year, many players will kneel. Some coaches might kneel. And it will be widely accepted by the league because they finally realize it wasn’t about the flag. The NFL took the long way around to understanding the motive for Kaepernicks’s protest, but by golly they finally got there.