For the last month or so, most have been limiting social interactions to groups of ten or fewer people.
It’s helped flatten the curve of the widespread novel coronavirus in some areas of our country and state. But we’re a long way from returning to normal, if we ever get there.
I keep thinking about this time last year, I was in Nashville, Tennessee for the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. I knew there would be close to 100,000 packed into the downtown area of Music City, but I didn’t give it a second thought.
There I stood on that Thursday night, in the rain, packed in shoulder to shoulder in a sea of football fans. I could hardly move everyone was crowded in so tightly.
It was what I expected. It was what they expected. No one was concerned about spreading a virus, but only who their team was going to pick that night.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced each of the first 32 picks from a grand stage with lights, music, fanfare, and a constant influx of ‘boos’ from the crowd.
Team officials gathered together behind the scenes, formulating trades, evaluating needs, and submitting picks to the Commissioner.
The 2020 NFL Draft begins tomorrow, and it won’t be anything like that. Goodell will announce picks from his basement. Team executives will be meeting virtually. Fans will be behind screens, not in front of a stage.
That’s where we are. A long way from where we used to be and even farther from getting back to a time when gathering with thousands of others is normal again.
Can you imagine how weird it will be to pack inside a stadium to watch a sporting event with tens of thousands of other fans? You probably never thought about it before, but times have changed.
It could be years before the pandemic unfolding before our very eyes allows things to go back to ‘normal.’
Even just a few months ago when fans were packed into high school football stadiums and basketball gyms, nobody gave it a second thought. Man, how time changes things.
Sports are one of the major driving forces in our country and world. They will return, eventually, but how long until that happens? No one knows.
But even when they make their long awaited return, it will be even longer before an atmosphere like the 2019 NFL Draft comes back, and that’s a shame.