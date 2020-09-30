I haven’t traveled outside of the Mountain State for longer than 24 hours in nearly nine months, which is unusual for me. I miss it but for my safety and those around me, I haven’t risked it.
I was reminded this week of a couple trips to West Virginia northern neighbor where I found some hidden gems hidden in a concrete jungle which is giving me the urge to go exploring again. Instead, I’ll just tell you what I found.
No, I’m not a Steelers fan, or really any other Pittsburgh professional sports team for that matter, but I’ve made quite a few trips to the Steel City in recent years, finding new bits of sports history each time.
One day after the Pirates ended their 2018 regular season, I was in the city for a concert held at PNC Park. Ed Sheeran was a great performer, however, I was just as excited about what I would find the day after the show.
Nestled into a corner (literally) near the University of Pittsburgh campus is the remnants of the outfield wall of Forbes Field.
Built in 1909, Forbes Field was the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates until 1970. The Pirates’ inaugural season there ended with a World Series win over the Detroit Tigers.
Babe Ruth hit the final three home-runs of his career at Forbes field, and over this particular section of wall, Bill Mazeroski hit his walk-off home run to end Game 7 of the 1960 World Series with a Pirates victory.
I last traveled to Pittsburgh in Sept. 2019. Again, the main purpose of the trip was for a concert (Carrie Underwood, since you asked) but the day after the concert I visited Arsenal Middle School before returning home.
What’s so special about a middle school, you ask?
In 1955, the field that sits outside the school now, was home to the Johnny Unitas led Bloomfield Rams then.
After being cut by the Steelers late in training camp, Unitas spent one season there (while also employed as a steel worker) and led them to a Steel Bowl Football Conference Championship. His salary was $6 per game.
In each of these places I couldn’t do much more than stand, look around and think off what the space would have looked like back then. In any case, it’s a neat experience to be able to stand in those places now. Once we get past the pandemic, I’ll undoubtedly search for some more hidden sports history.