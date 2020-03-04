For years, my family and I have filled out NCAA Tournament brackets — I’ve never done well.
Had I filled out a bracket for Wayne, Spring Valley, and Tolsia’s girls and boys basketball sectional tournaments, the result would have been similar.
The human in me hates being wrong sometimes, but for one month out the year, chaos is more than welcome.
Welcome to March. I love it.
The Spring Valley girls basketball team let go of a 19-point lead in the second half of an eventual double-digit loss to the Huntington Highlanders, the Wayne girls basketball team lead by twenty points in the first quarter of their semifinal game at home against Nitro and lost, the Wayne boys basketball team earned just their fourth win of the year, second on the road, over Nitro in the first round of their sectional tournament, and the St. Joe boys team was upended by Van, who won just three games in the regular season.
All of that in eight days of basketball.
I spoke briefly with Todd Maynard, head coach of the Tolsia boys basketball team as he watched the Hannan Wildcats warm up before facing the Rebels in the opening round of the sectional tournament Saturday evening.
He had just watched Van knock off the St. Joe Irish about a half-hour before. The Bulldogs came in as the low seed in Class A, Region IV, Section 2. I could tell by his demeanor, he knew his team would have to play well to win.
It didn’t matter than the Rebels had handily defeated the Wildcats just a few weeks ago at home on senior night. That was the regular season.
“You just never know when you get to sectionals what’s going to happen,” he said as he looked toward the court.
After Tolsia jumped out to an early lead, Hannan fought back. Even in the second half when the Rebels had built an 18-point lead, they found a way back into the game.
“They’re going to come back and beat you guys, I’m telling you. We’ve got to clean things up,” Maynard emphasized to the team during a timeout after that lead had been reduced to single digits in the third quarter.
The Wildcats didn’t beat them, but they at least made it interesting.
If I was filling out a bracket, that would have been an easy pick for me. In my bracket, I would have had at least one girls basketball team from Wayne County playing for, or winning a section title.
Alas, there were none. In a 24-hour span each of those teams were eliminated from postseason play, none making past the semifinal round.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
Even though girls basketball is over for Wayne County, there’s still plenty of time for something unexpected to happen with any of the three boys teams.
Will Tolsia and Spring Valley repeat as section champions? Will Wayne get things rolling late in the season?
Nobody knows, and that’s the beauty of March. Let’s have some fun with a week full of hoops ahead.