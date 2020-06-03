For a long time, I thought retiring a jersey number was the best way to honor an individual’s legacy with a certain team or organization.
There’s a certain sentimental value to it, you get the ceremony, recognition and immortality that come along with such an ordeal, but what if teams stopped doing it?
At certain points in your life, you have changed the way you thought about something. Everyone has. Maybe it was because you learned more about a particular topic and that shifted your thinking, maybe it was a particular event that altered your thought process. A change of heart is not always a bad thing.
No Cincinnati Red will ever again wear number 14 (Pete Rose). No. 18 won’t be worn again for the Indianapolis Colts (Peyton Manning). No. 55 won’t be worn for the Atlanta Hawks or Denver Nuggets (Dikembe Mutombo).
Those jerseys, whether hanging in the rafters or prominently displayed inside the stadium, are retired jerseys. Those players, and others who have their numbers retired have certainly earned the right to be recognized, but is it necessary, just because a number and a name are in the Ring of Honor, that no one ever wear that number again?
There are well over a hundred retired numbers in Major League Baseball. Same for the National Basketball Association. Hockey has theirs, football has theirs, it’s a pretty common gesture. But not all teams have followed the tradition.
The Dallas Cowboys have given recent First Round Draft pick CeeDee Lamb the No. 88. A jersey number worn by legendary members of the franchise like Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and most recently Dez Bryant.
Lamb wanted the No. 10 in Dallas. He wore No. 2 for the Oklahoma Sooners in college. So why did he land with No. 88?
“I had the option of picking 10 or 88, and I picked 10,” he said, via 105.3FM the Fan, a Dallas-Forth Worth radio station. “Then, kind of going more in-depth with the situation, understanding the tradition and how much that number means to this organization and how much of a foundation that number holds — the great legends before me and what they’ve done with that number. It was kind of like, why not keep the tradition going? Obviously, they didn’t retire that number for a reason, so just trying to keep the legacy of 88 going in Dallas.”
Irvin is a Hall of Famer. Drew Pearson should be. Bryant was an incredibly skilled receiver in the league. There’s pressure that comes with wearing that specific number, sure.
Letting a historic number continue to live is more intriguing to me than seeing it hung up like a banner. I’m not a Cowboys fan by any stretch of the imagination, but I like this. They are one of the leagues most historic franchises but haven’t yet retired any numbers, despite producing 16 HOF players.
Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders. Those numbers could all be retired in ‘Big D’. But they aren’t, and that’s not a bad thing. After all, you can’t retire every number. There are only so many to choose from that will fit on a jersey.
And, of course, we know retirement isn’t forever. Teams could un-retire and reissue a number. Maybe that’s something worth thinking about, honoring the name but keeping the number alive.