To be completely honest, I don't know what it's like to play on Senior Night. In that regard, I've always been a spectator.
For many, it's not only the last time they'll play in front of a home crowd in high school or college, but it might also be the last time they play an organized sport at all. It's a special night, and should be.
Traditionally, such a night is reserved for the last home game of the regular season for any given team. That's the way I've always known and remembered it, so call me old fashioned if you will - but that's how it should be.
Maybe it's something that has flown under my radar in years past but when I was informed that one particular team was holding Senior night during a home game in January, I was puzzled.
I immediately went to look at their schedule because that couldn't possibly be their final home game with nearly a month and a half left in the regular season, could it?
It wasn't. In fact, the Tolsia girls basketball team still had three scheduled home games to play after Senior Night.
There's nothing wrong, per se, in honoring the senior players early. But, doesn't the evening lose some sentiment if you'll be back in that same gym the following week playing another home game?
You can't convince me that a win over Cross Lanes Christian meant as much as a win over rival Tug Valley or Greenbrier West in the WVHIT Tournament.
Here's another thought. Is senior night being moved to a different game in order to face a less-talented opponent so a team can play their seniors who spend the majority of every game on the bench?
The Wayne girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night last week with a decisive 63-59 win over Scott. The game appeared on the schedule with two home games after it. Scott (4-17) isn't near as talented as Mingo Central (15-6) or Lincoln County (14-7). Senior night could have easily been celebrated on the final game of the regular season at home for the Lady Pioneers but, alas, it was bumped up earlier on the schedule.
Emotions can run high on such nights, and understandably so. It's the last time many will put on a uniform. So maybe getting it out of the way earlier makes it easier for teams to focus on important games down the stretch. A win against Scott doesn't look near as impressive as one over a higher quality opponent like the Panthers or Miners.
Maybe there aren't enough teams to consider this a trend yet. After all, those two high school teams are the only ones that have moved around senior night this season in Wayne, save for the Spring Valley girls who scheduled a makeup game with Cabell Midland after their originally scheduled Senior Night game.
Senior night is special. It's been a tradition for as long as I can remember to honor those players on their final home game of the regular season, not just when it's convenient for the home team.