Quick. Think of something you could accomplish in three minutes and forty-nine seconds.
If you thought of anything just now, you’ve already done more than the boys basketball teams from Cabell Midland and Hurricane did in at the start of the fourth quarter in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 semifinals last week.
When the Redskins began the final period with possession, trailing the Knights 26-24, the crossed center-court and stopped. Just stood there.
One video on Twitter showed the Hurricane player that was holding the basketball twirling his body back-and-forth as 3:49 ran off the clock before the Redskins called for time with 4:11 remaining in the half.
The act woke several members of the “West Virginia High School basketball needs a shot clock” crowd, like that would curb the trend of ‘stall ball.’
In some cases it works, but playing not to lose is never a great defense mechanism. Hurricane had been burnt by Cabell Midland’s run-and-gun style before and wasn’t going to let it happen again.
It worked in the first half, earning them a 7-point advantage at intermission. Then it didn’t work, so Hurricane decided the best way to limit Midland’s scoring opportunities was to limit their own as well.
The Knights had no reason to foul. Hurricane could have held the ball for the whole eight minutes of the fourth quarter and held for the final shot and Cabell Midland would have probably been content to let them milk the clock longer than Hurricane did, but what’s the point? They aren’t off the hook that easy.
In the end, it was the Knights who came out victorious, still winning the game by double digits despite it being a tie game halfway through the fourth quarter.
Having a shot clock doesn’t fix a team’s desire not to play basketball. At the heart of the issue, that’s what we’re looking at. There’s no replacement for the spirit of competition and standing instead of running isn’t even close.
And just when you thought Hurricane was holding onto the ball for too long, Winfield and Poca decided to one-up them in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 championship game last Friday. The Generals wished to keep the Dots off the scoreboard and managed to do that, limiting them to just one shot in the opening quarter — which they missed, and took a 2-0 lead into the second. The score was 9-5 at halftime...and guess what? Winfield still didn’t win in the end, falling 41-39 in triple overtime.
If you’re standing still, you’re not developing any rhythm inside of the game. Is this a strategy that seemingly more teams are using today? Sure. Is a shot clock going to change it? No.
I watched the Chapmanville girls basketball team squander away an 11-point lead in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter because they went to stall ball. They weren’t standing around but rather passing the ball and never possessed the ball for more than thirty seconds at a time before turning it over.
Standing, or playing keep away isn’t playing at all. It’s not how you build a lead and it’s a childish way of trying to keep one — and a tactic that fails more often than it succeeds.
Just come out and defend. That’s a game worth writing about, and one worth watching, too. Don’t waste our time.