September 6, 2015. Marshall football defensive back Tyquan Lang intercepts Purdue quarterback Austin Appleby on the first play of the game and returns it for a touchdown. He capped off the game with another pick-six.
April 4, 2019. The Marshall Men’s Basketball team defeated visiting Green Bay to claim the 2019 College Insider Tournament Championship on its home floor at the Cam Henderson Center.
November 24, 2019. The Marshall Men’s soccer team defeated the West Virginia Mountaineers at Hoops Family Field in Huntington to secure the team’s first ever NCAA Tournament victory without their head coach and down one of their best players.
Big moments in athletics all have something in common — a roaring crowd.
When you read that sentence, maybe you thought of a high school sports moment where the home crowd erupted after a momentum swinging play. A late, go-ahead goal. Clutch free throws or a timely interception.
Those moments will sound different this year.
Other schools will likely follow Spring Valley’s decision to limit crowd sizes to around 50 percent capacity at home games this season, and that is to be expected. So what does that mean for high school teams?
A loss in revenue, likely. Social distancing in the stands, no crowded student sections and a different home atmosphere for fall sports this season.
On television broadcasts for the NBA, MLB and other leagues, there has been artificial crowd noise pumped through to give it a more authentic feel. The NBA is using large video screens to show fans. In baseball, cardboard cutouts can be found it just about any stadium across the country but I wouldn’t expect similar pleasantries to trickle down to the high school level.
Schools will likely still be able to stream games to Facebook and have radio broadcasts to provide fans access to games even if they aren’t there. The environment will be different, sure.
Time and time again I’ve seen posts from students and parents alike advocating for the school system to “let them play.” The reality of the current situation is that letting them play comes with certain consequences — one of those being smaller crowd sizes, maybe wearing a mask while sitting in the stands.
What are you willing to sacrifice to watch prep sports this year?