When I think of Summer, many things come to mind.
Spending time on the water, cookouts, and some of the greatest entertainment sports has to offer.
The NBA Playoffs. Major League Baseball. In any other year, I would’ve been tracking the progress of a basketball game while watching a baseball game on Memorial Day weekend.
I watched golf Sunday afternoon. I watched NASCAR Sunday night.
I’m not a racing guy and don’t have as much interest in golf as I do other sports, but like many other sports fans, I’m starved for entertainment. Replays of classic games and legendary moments have been enough to hold me over this long.
The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls was more than enough to get me through the last five weeks and learn more about a player a never really got to watch in the league.
But it’s time for more live sports.
In the past few weeks sporting events have slowly began to resume, anything from the American Cornhole League National Championships to golf and professional racing to the Korean Baseball Organization.
It goes to show that sports, indeed, are a part of reopening our country. Soon, we will be watching the NBA Playoffs and Major League Baseball, or at least we should.
The NBA has proposed a solution to hold the Playoffs in a central location, like Orlando, and the large majority of players are in support of returning to competition.
It would feel like a win, of sorts, after a couple months where everything has been uncertain. There are risks, of course. Like what action the league would take should a player or other staff person test positive for coronavirus after play resumes, but the decision shouldn’t be based on what could happen. It should be based on what has happened.
In most states, the ‘curve’ has started to flatten. Governments have begun the process of reopening state and local economies. Americans are going back to work. The path has cleared for sports to resume.
To base a decision off of what could happen is a slippery slope. That’s called living in fear. Organizations, especially major professional sports leagues cannot afford to stave off resuming play any longer than they have to.
Major League Baseball owners approved a plan to begin the season in July. A few select teams reopened some of their facilities Memorial Day weekend and allowed players in for voluntary workouts. The same has started happening with select NBA teams in recent weeks.
That doesn’t happen if those league and players aren’t in a safe enough position to begin to come back to work like the rest of America. Sports fans, I think we’re closer than we’ve been in a long time to the sports world resuming live sports in a much larger capacity, and I’m more than ready.