The minimum number of games played to qualify for the West Virginia high school football playoffs moved from eight to four just a few weeks ago, but now it’s three.
Why?
I don’t think the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Commission was going to find enough eligible teams to fill a 16-team bracket in each of the Mountain State’s three classes.
It still might not be enough.
Take Tug Valley, for instance. They have played in just three games this year, the new minimum, and won each of those. Are they a good team? Yes. But their playoff status is still dependent on Mingo County’s color on the state’s COVID-19 risk map.
They are red and would have to move to gold before Saturday in order to be eligible for postseason play.
If the map doesn’t change, Wayne County teams would be in danger, too. Each team has met the minimum number of games required, but playoff-hopeful Tolsia and Spring Valley might be on the outside looking in because of the county’s Orange status.
In recent months, we have seen the rules bent to service a handful of parties. The WVSSAC is trying it and it’s only going to further muddy the water. Let alone the fact that even their own guidelines are inconsistent.
This weekend I attended the WV state cross-country meet at Cabell Midland High School. Wayne was Orange then, too, based on the most recent map at the time, yet the cross country team was still allowed to participate after testing negative for coronavirus.
Football players won’t get the chance. Volleyball players won’t get that chance, and it’s a shame given the successes that some teams have had this year.
The Spring Valley Timberwolves football team defeated a pair of state champions in Martinsburg and Bridgeport. The Wayne volleyball team made a big splash in Cardinal conference play and were primed for a good run in the postseason. Tolsia’s football team had the pieces to make some noise in the Class A playoff field.
Here’s hoping they get the chance. I’d hate to see an opportunity taken away from them, especially after all that was sacrificed to make fall sports possible in the first place.
Is a playoff bracket without powerhouses like Spring Valley and Martinsburg really fair? Is a good representation of the best teams in the state if multiple Top-10 football teams are invited to the postseason? No.
Let’s just hope the WVSSAC gets it right by this weekend before releasing the postseason brackets.