WAYNE — Winning has become an expectation of sorts for the Wayne High School girls basketball.
They've found ways to earn victories despite having lost key contributors after back-to-back state tournament appearances and the Lady Pioneers closed out the 2019 calendar year with yet another statement win, 58-39 over Lincoln County Monday evening.
It was the Lady Panthers first loss in seven games this season and the best win in the early goings for the Lady Pioneers who know find themselves sitting at 6-0 after the first month of the season.
A nineteen-point victory over the Lady Panthers on the road, a twenty point win over the Logan Wildcats at home, a 53-point win over Poca, and Wayne edged Class AAA Capital by nine.
For just six games in to the regular season, they've already tailored an impressive resume, but I have a feeling they aren't done.
They'll face another tough task this weekend when they take the court at the Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase at Logan High School this weekend.
With plenty of marquee matchups scheduled in the two-day event, perhaps none is more intriguing than the Lady Pioneers and North Marion Huskies. Another battle of undeafeated teams, scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 inside Willie Akers Arena.
By weeks end, the Wayne will have faced two undefeated teams, back-to-back, just five days apart from each other. It's all mental for the Lady Pioneers though. I don't think there's one girl on that team, from what I've experienced in covering them, that doesn't believe they are the best team out there every time they take the floor.
That's the mindset for the head coach, too.
"I hope it's not," Wade Williamson said after I offered up a gesture that it should be a good competitive game when his squad traveled to Lincoln County.
Coach was right. It wasn't a good game, and I'm sure he'll keeping taking those kind of games if his girls end up on the winning side.
The cliché is that a tougher schedule makes you a better team, or in other cases you'll find out what you're really made of. It's a little bit of both for the Pioneers so far this year.
They're a better team now than the beginning of the year, and they weren't bad then, but they'll need to continue to be great for the remainder of the season to contend in a tough section and even tougher region.