HUNTINGTON — While no games were postponed due to widespread illness, two Wayne County High Schools had games moved due to snow and high water.
The Spring Valley girls basketball team was scheduled to host Cabell Midland this past Friday, but a surprise snow storm that moved into the region late Thursday evening delayed the game since both Cabell and Wayne counties were out of school Friday.
That game will now be played Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Spring Valley and will serve as the final home game of the regular season for the Timberwolves.
Under different circumstances, the Wayne girls basketball team experienced the same result.
With heavy rains occurring in the middle of last week, large parts of the area experienced flooding, including Mingo County. Due to high water, the Mingo Central Miners could not make the trip North to Wayne Thursday evening.
That game has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 15 7:30 p.m. at Wayne High School.
Boys
SPRING VALLEY 65, HURRICANE 56: With leading scorer C.J. Meredith on the bench nursing and ankle injury, David Livingston and Corbin Page had career nights and guided the Spring Valley Timberwolves to a 65-56 win over section opponent Hurricane last Tuesday evening.
Page scored 26, Livingston netted 16, and the Wolves shut down Hurricane standout Austin Dearing after he scored 27 of the teams 30 points in the first two quarters, limiting him to just 7 points in the second half.
SPRING VALLEY 64, SOUTH POINT (OH) 49: A big first quarter gave Spring Valley the momentum it needed to finish off a 64-49 win over South Point in a non-conference boys high school basketball game on Saturday.
C.J. Meredith scored a game-high 22 points while Corbin Page netted 17 in a contest that proved to be a nice tuneup for Spring Valley (9-8).
WINFIELD 80, WAYNE 51: The Wayne Pioneers boys basketball team is still in search of it’s first win of the new year. With a 29-point loss to the Winfield Generals, the Pioneers have now lost 11 consecutive games dating back to Dec. 27 last year. Wayne faced Hannan at home Tuesday night. The Pioneers defeated the Wildcats earlier this season in their only victory against a public school this year.
TOLSIA 102, SOUTH HARRISON 62: Jesse Muncy and Tyler Johnson combined for 60 points and three other Tolsia Rebels finished with ten or more points in a blowout victory of visiting South Harrison in a boys WV Hometown Invitational Tournament game last week.
Tolsia returned to action Tuesday evening against Buffalo.
Girls
WAYNE 61, SISSONVILLE 43: Sydney Farmer scored a game-high 24 points for the Sissonville Lady Indians but it wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced offensive attack from the Wayne Pioneers.
Alana Eves scored 18 points while Haley Wallace and Sara Hooks logged 14 points each in a decisive victory last week.
TOLSIA 58, COVENANT CHRISTIAN 18: Eleven Lady Rebels made at least one field goal as Tolsia picked up their 11th victory of the season Monday night over Covenant Christian.
Katie Marcum led the Rebels with 16 points, Julie Boone scored 8. Marcum, Boone, and the rest of the Tolsia starters played only two quarters.
HURRICANE 52, SPRING VALLEY 51: Following a four-game win streak in January, the Spring Valley girls basketball team has lost two of its last three games, most recently a 52-51 nail-biter in a road game against Hurricane.
The Redskins closed out strong after the game was tied at 49-49 with under a minute to go in regulation. The Lady Timberwolves hold a 10-6 record this season and will participate in the Little General Shootout this week.