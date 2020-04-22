HUNTINGTON — During the recent COVID-19 shutdown, Spring Valley High School basketball standout C.J. Meredith enjoyed plenty of time to think about his college destination.
Meredith had several offers and potential destinations to choose from, but in the end, he listened to himself — albeit, from years ago.
The 6-foot-6 scoring machine was going to stay home and join Marshall University’s men’s basketball program.
“Growing up, it was always the dream,” Meredith said. “When the opportunity presented itself, I couldn’t pass it up. It was always a dream of mine — even as a little kid, sitting in the bleachers with my family. I always dreamed of being out on that court.”
Now, Meredith will take the floor at the Cam Henderson Center, joining up with several other teammates with similar backgrounds as his — talented, hungry players from within West Virginia who want to showcase their abilities for their home state.
Hard work has never been a question for Meredith, who said he started to mold the childhood dreams into reality after his freshman season with the Timberwolves.
“After basketball in my ninth grade year, I realized that if I worked hard, I could do something special,” Meredith said. “I had always played for fun, but after that year, I started working really hard and out-worked everyone. I’m going to continue that.”
That growth showed itself over his next three years with the Timberwolves. As a sophomore, Meredith averaged 14 points per game en route to being named a Class AAA All-State Honorable Mention selection. The hard work really started to pay dividends in his junior year, however, when Meredith exploded onto the scene as the state’s second-leading scorer, averaging 23 points per game.
Meredith not only sustained that progress, but built on it as a senior, averaging 25.9 points per game — again, second in the state — while also sharpening his defensive skills and abilities as a primary ball-handler.
The 190-pound forward was named as The Herald-Dispatch Tri-State Player of the Year and a Class AAA All-State first-team selection in both his junior and senior seasons.
Those numbers earned him several offers at the Division II level, but just as hard work had taken his game to another level before, Meredith hopes it does so again at the Division I level where he will join Marshall as a walk-on looking to earn a scholarship.
“I just know that I’m going to come in and work hard and I’m going to try to earn a scholarship,” Meredith said. “That’s the goal, for sure. I want to do everything I can to help this team win.”
Meredith is joining a Marshall roster that is full of guys with a similar goal to his — players from West Virginia with talent who felt overlooked due to where they are from.
That familiarity between players joined with Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni’s system to create the perfect opportunity for Meredith, which is why he chose to walk on with the Herd over scholarship offers from other schools.
“I was looking for a good system and I think Marshall fits that perfectly,” Meredith said.
Meredith added that the connection with Marshall’s coaches helped build trust that they wanted him to be the best player possible in high school, no matter of where his decision took him.
That resonated with him as he continued to ponder over his college decision.
In the end, that went a long way toward cementing his choice, as well.
“The coaches have been great to me,” Meredith said. “They always took care of me, checked up on me, came to my games and always would let me know what to improve on for the next level. They took good care of me.”