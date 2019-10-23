It has long been an issue throughout the Mountain State’s two Division I football programs, retaining and recruiting local talent.
The excuse over time has been that West Virginia didn’t produce Division I talent, and for a time, I bought into that theory, but it has become apparent that argument doesn’t hold water. College recruiting has been revolutionized over the past decade with services like Hudl and Twitter, making it easier for a kid to get their film in the proper hands.
Marshall’s Doc Holliday has made a career recruiting out of the state of Florida, and it is hard to argue with his results, but I feel that he has lost touch with his home state.
Holiday has landed precisely zero of the major recruits to come out of West Virginia in the last few years. Imagine if Doug Nester or Zach Williamson were anchoring the Thundering Herd line rather than crossing the border into Kentucky and Virginia respectively.
To their credit, it seems Marshall is taking notice with their offer last week to sophmore Corbin Page to continue his career at Marshall. A few former West Virginia high school standouts are wearing the green and white, including former Spring Valley quarterback Tyler Brown.
When Dana Holgerson ran the show in Morgantown, it was like in-state kids had the bubonic plague; rarely would a West Virginia boy show up in the old gold and blue with his obsession with JUCO transfers and recruiting out of state.
But things are changing in Morgantown with coach Neal Brown embracing the kids of the mountain state. A quick Twitter search will show that all of the major recruits coming out of Spring Valley have already made visits to Morgantown, and with the addition of Graeson Maleschevich last year, maybe there is a pipeline from the Wolves Den to Morgantown.
What has impressed me the most with coach Brown is his presence — something I never thought I would see. Brown goes to the high school games in the state, shakes hands and sees the kids first hand. Usually, its position coaches that take the lead and are on the sidelines or in the stands, but I saw first-hand last week coach Brown bucking that trend.
He arrived at Riverside High School about a half-hour before kickoff on Oct. 11, personally greeted coaches from both teams, and saw first-hand the kids he wanted to recruit, namely Spring Valley standouts Wyatt Milum, Corbin Page and Bryce Biggs.
It may seem trivial to some, but I feel it is vital to keep instate recruits interested in Marshall and WVU because it will help the fans feel a connection to their alma maters and the teams they love.
Attendance is an issue at Marshall, maybe a few hundred more would show up if the kids they rooted on during high school would don the green and white?