30 professional baseball teams in one city?
Yeah, it could happen. And it’s not as far fetched as it might seem.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has the collective sports world punching the air looking for answers, and the Major League Baseball Players Association might have just provided one after it was reported that there had been discussions about moving all 30 teams to Phoenix, Arizona and playing a good portion of the 2020 regular season without fans in attendance.
The league has already announced they won’t begin anything until mid-May after putting a stop to all Spring Training activities nearly a month ago. There’s still time to work out the details, but the idea is solid.
Half of all Major League teams hold Spring Training in Phoenix anyway. The other half were in Florida at the time. There are eleven baseball facilities capable of hosting games within a short distance of each other, one of which is the Diamondbacks home ball park. That’s plenty of real estate to get a good chunk of games in without any travel concerns.
“It allows for immediacy of a schedule, where you might be able to begin it and televise it, provide Major League Baseball to America,” Scott Boras, baseball’s most prominent agent told the Associated Press. “I think players are willing to do what’s necessary because I think they understand the importance of baseball for their own livelihoods and for the interest of our country and providing a necessary product that gives all the people that are isolated enjoyment.”
The players get their pay, America gets is past-time. The sports world gets at least a taste of normalcy for the first time in a couple long months.
Could the MLB open the door for the NBA to return in a similar fashion?
It’s not as far fetched as it sounds.
The NBA would have started the 2020 Playoffs this week, so the regular season was cut short by about a month. If it were up to me, I’m following baseball’s lead and at least looking into what it would take to move all the Playoff teams to one location and finish the season.
Seed the teams as they wold have been before the season was suspended indefinitely, and let LeBron James go win another Larry O’Brien trophy (like how I slid that in there).
It’s not a done deal for the MLB. Not even close. But it has me believing that we might be closer to the return of sports than originally thought.