HUNTINGTON — A dominant ground game carried the Spring Valley Timberwolves to a 9-1 record in the regular season in 2019, led largely by the effort of David Livingston, Luke Christopher and Nate Ellis.
Each of those three student-athletes graduated and the Timberwolves are now in search of a new offensive identity and the answer could be right in their own pocket.
Jack Roy, a senior transfer from Fairview High School, brings a presence under center that Spring Valley hasn’t had in recent years, head coach Brad Dingess said.
“In the past we’ve more a a dual threat guy back there and Jack can run the ball but he’s more of a pure passer than what we’ve had in a while. We really don’t have that huge, big back that we’ve had,” Dingess said. “We’re going to play to play to our strengths but it might look a little different than it has before.”
Up front, the Wolves return a solid core group on the offensive line from a year ago, led by WVU commit Wyatt Milum and Bryce Biggs, who has collected a plethora of college offers this offseason.
“You’re only as good as you are up front and I feel like we have a good group there and we’ll be able to compete with a lot of people,” Dingess said.
“It’s good to have that big line in front of me so I can sit in the pocket, be comfortable and hit those deep routs. I’m a deep route thrower but we’ve got those speedy guys out of the backfield so we can throw swing routes all day, too,” newcomer Roy added.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, Milum is considered the nation’s fifth-best offensive lineman, No. 23 overall prospect by 247Sports and the top prospect in the state of West Virginia.
Milum continues a strong pedigree of offensive linemen from Spring Valley that most recently includes players such as Virginia Tech’s Doug Nester and Tennessee’s Riley Locklear.
Seniors Zane and Brody Brumfield and Cole Diamond will return to their roles in the backfield for SVHS and others will split carries for the Wolves. Cole Diamond and Jace Caldwell return after flashes of brilliance in the backfield during the 2019 season.
“Zane is our biggest returning back but in this conference it’s hard to play both linebacker and back all the time. He’s going to get his carries and other guys will split some time there,” Dingess said.
Despite the inability to hold team activities and workouts during the shut down, Dingess said his team kept working until the moment they were able to return to the practice field.
“They’ve worked their tail ends off. It was unfortunate because when we were shutdown, they were making great strides in the weight room but these kids found a way to maintain what they had until they could come back. We’ve got a great senior class and great senior leadership,” said Dingess.
Roy, a valuable piece of that Senior class, said he’s never had such a late start to a football season, but doesn’t expect his team to use an extended offseason as an excuse moving forward.
The Timberwolves will play four regular season games at home and five on the road in 2020, with the season opener scheduled for Sept. 4 against Parkersburg at the Wolves Den.
Additional home games are scheduled against St. Albans (Sept. 18), Huntington (Oct. 2) and Capital (Oct. 16.) Road games are scheduled to be played at Riverside (Sept. 11), at South Charleston (Sept. 25), at Fairmont Senior (Oct. 9), at Ashland Blazer, KY (Oct. 30) and at Hurricane (Nov. 6.).