BUFFALO — Nike basketball trainer and Buffalo Elementary School teacher Matt Wilson hosted his annual summer skills basketball camp in June at the Buffalo gym.
The camp brought over 50 participants from around the Tri-State to Wayne County.
The camp is designed to enhance the skill levels of local basketball players in the areas of shooting, ball handling, passing and learning the game.
Wilson, who has traveled the country teaching players of all ages, said he loves the opportunity to give back and teach the game that he loves so much.
"The game of basketball has given me so much and blessed me. It has taken me from New York to California and all I want to do is give the same opportunity to the kids in my community everything this great game has given me," he said. "I remember as young kid spending my whole summers at basketball camps and ones put on by the high school coaches in the area like going to Jody Burgess camp at Ceredo-Kenova where skills and fundamentals are taught and you just don't see them anymore."
One of Wilson's goals for the camp was to implement fundamentals and teaching the participants to play the game the right way.
"I have a goal every day of the camp and it's simple, be better than you were yesterday and I think everyone did that by the end of the three day camp. Everyone got better at something and learned to do it the right way and have fun doing it and that's called success," Wilson said.