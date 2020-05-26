Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 10, a dominant performance from the Spring Valley Timberwolves football team in a 41-0 win over Capital on Oct. 4, 2019.
HUNTINGTON — I got to Spring Valley High School around ninety minutes before kickoff which is pretty typical for me when covering a high school football game.
I wanted to beat the traffic and get settled in ahead of what promised to be a fantastic football game featured a pair of top-ranked team in the state in Spring Valley and Capital.
About ten minutes before kickoff, my laptop auto-installed a software update. They take anywhere from 15-20 minutes to complete, normally, so I didn’t think much of it.
This one was different, taking just over an hour. By the time I got back on my computer to start writing, the two sides had played the entirety of three quarters and the Timberwolves had all but won the game, leading 35-0. The fourth quarter was played on a rolling clock.
It was one of the shortest high school football games I’ve ever attended but the winning team made a huge statement on the field that night.
The Timberwolves ran the ball 55 times for more than 200 yards while Capital managed just 72 total yards on its 32 offensive plays.
The Cougars’ Kerion Martin fumbled the ball on the opening kickoff and the Timberwolves ate up more than half of the first quarter before Nate Ellis capped off the 12-play, 33-yard drive for the game’s first score.
“Our offense did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage and controlling the clock. Methodically going down the field by running the ball is exactly what we wanted to do from the very beginning,” Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said after the game.
Four of the five scoring drives on offense began in plus territory, lending the advantage to the SVHS game plan of keeping the ball on the ground. Nate Ellis scored three touchdowns from two, three, and eight yards to give his team a 21-0 by the end of the first half.
The offense did it’s part in putting points up on the board and limiting Capital’s offensive possessions, but the defense stepped up when they were on the field, too, forcing Cougars quarterback Evan Landers into five interceptions, the final of which was returned for a touchdown after another long scoring drive early in the third quarter.
All that happened before my laptop came back on. I was frantically tweeting updates from my cell phone during the game but the pace of the game was unlike anything I’d seen before.
With their success on the ground, it’s no surprise the Wolves only threw the ball five times. On the other hand, more than half of Capitals offensive plays were pass attempts. Still yet, they struggled to convert on those attempts and could not keep the ball to sustain drives of any length.
Landers threw 18 times, completing eight for 42 yards. It was an all-out thrashing of the Cougars, and not the only time it would happen that season, as Spring Valley would shutout Capital again in the playoffs, ultimately outscoring them 71-0 in two games last season.