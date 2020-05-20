Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 11, a statement win for the Tolsia Lady Rebels that almost didn’t happen. Standout performances from several individuals made for a nail biting finished down the stretch as the Lady Rebels earned a split of the regular season series with rival Tug Valley.
FORT GAY — A trio of Lady Rebels scored in double figures, Freshman Katie Marcum finished with a double-double and Tolsia walked away with an overtime upset over Tug Valley on Jan. 30, a win that seemed to spark some confidence late in the season for a team who had previously struggled to string wins together.
Freshman Autumn Block led the Rebels with 20 points, Selena Browning tallied 16 and Marcum scored 11 while pulling in 10 rebounds in the win, but it still almost wasn’t enough.
With around four minutes left in the final quarter, the visiting Panthers trailed by double digits but Kaylea Baisden’s sharp-shooting brought them back within striking distance, fueling a 26 point fourth quarter which forced overtime.
Baisden finished with a game-high 27 points including six triples in the fourth quarter and overtime, but the difference ended up being two clutch free throws from the Rebels’ Julie Boone.
Boone made two free throws with ten seconds left in overtime which pushed the lead to 67-63. Baisden knocked in her final three-point shot of the game but it left the Panthers, a Top 15 team in Class A, just short on the scoreboard.
Boone finished with six points and led the team in rebounds and blocks with 11 and seven repsectively.
It was a stark contrast from what transpired less than a month earlier in Naugatuck when Tug Valley defeated Tolsia 58-40 on Jan. 9. The win helped the Rebels in the sectional standings and also served as their fourth win in the last five games.
It also gave Tolsia a three game winning streak after not having won consecutive games during the first half of the season. They would go on to win two of the next three contests. It was their first and only overtime win of the season and only game they played that was decided by a single possession in 2019-2020.