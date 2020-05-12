Editors note: The 2019-2020 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 12, a senior night victory for the Spring Valley Timberwolves girls soccer team, fueled by excellent defense and a standout performance from goalkeeper Zoe Runyon.
HUNTINGTON — On a night when eight Spring Valley girls soccer players were honored on senior night, it was Zoe Runyon nine saves that preserved the win for the Timberwolves in a 2-1 win over the Princeton.
Spring Valley (6-10-1) rallied with two goals, one in the first half and one in the second, to defeat the Tigers 2-1.
Princeton (8-9-1) opened scoring on a goal by Laken Dye at 31:17 but the Timberwolves struck back before halftime.
Spring Valley tied the game at 36:31 on a goal by Reagan Doak, assisted by Taylor Hodge. After the break, the Timberwolves scored the lone goal of the second half at 52:52 with a score by Uary Edusma on an assist by Lauren Sexton.
Runyon’s performance helped SVHS end a six-game winless streak that lasted almost three weeks and was just one example of how she control the game from the goalie box. Earlier in the season, the senior recorded 12 saves in a loss against the Cabell Midland Knights, an effort nearly equal to one she had in a match against the Hurricane Redskins a week later.
This one though, tasted a little sweeter because along with the performance came a victory.
“It was amazing. Everyone loves winning especially on senior night. It was a great feeling,” Runyon said. “We didn’t have the best record but we really wanted that one and I went out there and gave it my all.”
“A lot of the credit to the defensive line they were great. The midfielders and forwards did a good job of keeping the ball away from me, too.”
Runyon and the Timberwolves finished the season with six wins, 11 losses, and a draw. The Spring Valley senior spent all four years on the soccer team and committed to West Virginia State University early last fall. After her senior year, she would go on to be named 2nd team All-State, 1st team all region and MSAC Honorable Mention.