WAYNE — Injuries put the Wayne football team behind the eight ball before they really had a chance to show what the roster — when fully healthy — could do last Fall.
But against the Logan Wildcats, everything came together for what would ultimately be the Pioneers’ only win of the 2019 season. Their lone victory came in dominating fashion, 61-23 over the visiting Logan Wildcats.
Ethan Bowens, who missed four games with a knee injury, had his best performance of the season. The junior ran for 169 yards and four touchdowns, racking up 128 of those before halftime.
Gunner Harmon, who missed five games with an ankle injury, got his first start since week two. Harmon completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards and two scores to Chinn. Harmon also had 87 yards rushing on five attempts, including a 53-yard scoring run.
All together, Wayne ran the ball 50 times for a total of 452 yards and used a dozen ball carriers. When Logan found an answer for one, Wayne switched to another. Senior Jon Chinn scored all three of his touchdowns in the first half, taking 3 of his seven touches to the endzone. Chinn also intercepted two passes.
The Pioneers, at last, had put all the pieces together. It was an option they hadn’t had since the home opener against the Spring Valley Timberwolves.
Harmon hadn’t played since suffering an injury in the second week of the season against Mingo Central. Bowens played in that game, but was injured the following week.
After losing their first eight games of the year, it was a much needed morale boost for the team. They had come close, in low scoring games and shootouts, but were never able to get over the hump.
The Wildcats entered having only one win on the season and Wayne seized the chance to show what they could do when they were at full strength.
Scoring the initial 46 points was a good start. Logan got a touchdown back by halftime but the damage was done. Perhaps it was a look at what could have been for the Wayne football team last season.
What if Harmon and Bowens had been able to play all ten games. Would they have nabbed their first win before November? By the way they looked against Logan, the idea leans more toward reality than improbability.
If Wayne wins earlier than Week 9 of the season, perhaps the outcome of the season would have been different. The Pioneers led the Miners by double digits in Week 2 before losing by 40 points.
Three times they lost games by single digits. It’s hard to think those outcomes against Nitro, Chapmanville, or Scott would have been the same with the Pioneers been firing on all cylinders.
While the answer to the many “What ifs?” for the Pioneers will never be answered, at least for one game, the ones dressed in red and black put it all together and gave everybody at Pioneer Field something to cheer about.