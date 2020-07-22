Editors Note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
For the runner-up on this list, we travel back to Pioneer Gym. Senior Sara Hooks led an improbable comeback to lift the Lady Pioneers over the visiting Chapmanville Tigers in overtime, earning the season sweep.
WAYNE — For three and a half quarters, it wasn’t Wayne’s night.
Missed layups, the inability to box out while rebounding, a flurry of turnovers and a general sense of angst were among the reasons the Pioneers’ girls basketball team played behind for most of the night.
But with their backs against the wall they played their best when it mattered most, eliminating an 11-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation and defeating Chapmanville 69-68 in overtime Monday evening at Wayne High School.
Wayne coach Wade Williamson called the win a “gutsy” one, praising his team for staying the course and fighting until the end of a tough, physical game.
With just over 4 minutes left, the Lady Tigers (14-5) hit back-to-back baskets to extend their lead to a game-high 11 points. Double digit lead in-hand, they had all the momentum and had silenced a rather noisy home crowd late.
Allison Farmer and Hollie Blair were the beneficiaries of Wayne’s lackadaisical defensive effort in the post, collecting uncontested rebounds and second chance points to protect the lead.
Then Sara Hooks happened.
A three-pointer, followed by a basket-and-1, and another three pointer gave Wayne the spark it needed.
“Someone had to step up. We weren’t together as a team and weren’t pulling ourselves through the whole night. We started making plays and everything clicked,” Hooks said.
She finished with a game-high 30 points. Her final points of the night came on a basket with 14.9 seconds left in regulation that sent the game to overtime.
18 of Hooks’ points came during big moments in the fourth quarter and the energy those shots created translated to the defensive end of the floor. In the blink of an eye, the Pioneers went from dysfunctional to unstoppable, putting together a near-perfect performance in the final three minutes to force overtime.
In two games against the Tigers, Hooks hit nine three-pointers and scored 64 points. Hooks, a 5-foot-10 senior, averaged 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.7 blocked shots per game to help the Pioneers to an 18-5 record, landing her on the All Cardinal Conference girls basketball team at season’s end.
“I can’t explain the way we shoot the ball some nights. Sometimes we shoot it well, other times we struggle,” said Williamson.
The shooting dramatically improved down the stretch, but the comeback would never have happened had the effort on the boards not picked up as well, or had they not won every 50-50 ball in the fourth quarter and overtime.
Somewhat overshadowed by Hooks’ fourth quarter fireworks was Jasmine Tabors’ 24 point, 13 rebound double-double. She came up with points in key moments to keep Wayne within striking distance much of the night, and helped the Pioneers regain the lead for good with 3:20 left in the overtime period.