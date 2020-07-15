Editors Note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week we enter the Top three, and we’re starting off with the Wayne boys basketball team earning a postseason win, despite having only three in the regular season last year.
NITRO — No other boys basketball team in Class AA lost as many games in the regular season as the Wayne Pioneers — but an upset in the opening round of the Region IV, Section 1 tournament had Wayne one win away from playing for a Section Championship.
Bryan Sansom and Kolby Stiltner each scored 20 points and Jake Merritt chipped in 17 and the Pioneers, the low seed in the section, upset third-seeded Nitro 73-67 on the road Monday evening.
The win was Wayne’s fourth this season after completing the regular season with a 3-19 record, at one point losing 13 consecutive games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Wildcats on Jan. 4 at Wayne.
Merritt, a senior, helped the Pioneers to a hot start when he made four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, tallying a dozen of Wayne’s 16 points in the opening period.
Sophomore Kolton Painter answered Merritt’s call in the second quarter with 10 points to help give the Wildcats the lead at halftime.
Out of the break, Stiltner caught fire for Wayne, scoring 14 points to help regain the lead for the Pioneers. Brian Sansom made five threes in the second half to help secure the victory.
At times during the season, Wayne showed flashes of talent. Stiltner was a big addition, Merritt could make big shots in key moments and Nick Bryant always added a spark, but it just never seemed to happen all at once. This is the second time the Wayne boys have appeared in this series, so it wasn’t all bad for the Pioneers last year. Pulling off an upset in the postseason always gets you on a list of top moments.
Nitro had it’s struggles during the year as well, but had defeated Wayne earlier in the year on the Pioneers’ home floor, so to come up with a win in the post season was a big moment, in some ways a reward for the senior class who gave them a chance in that game, and others throughout the year.
The Pioneers would be eliminated by Winfield in the next round, ending their season with just four wins. In a season where successes involving a “W” came few and far between, post season upset will always appear high on the list of top moments.