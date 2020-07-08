Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
With CJ Meredith on the bench nursing an ankle injury, someone else was going to have to step up and give the Spring Valley Timberwolves a boost if they wanted to defeat the visiting Hurricane Redskins. It wasn’t just one player, or two, but three individuals who answered the call for Spring Valley in a 65-56 win over Hurricane at the Wolves’ Den.
David Livingston, who started in place of Meredith, scored a career-high 16 points, and Corbin Page nabbed a double-double with a career-high 26 points and 14 rebounds, so the offense was there for the Wolves — even absent their leading scorer.
“They were huge. Obviously when you go into a game without your leading scorer you’re expecting guys to step up, and they did. We knew it was going to be a battle,” Spring Valley coach Cory Maynard said. “We’re glad to come out with a win tonight.”
The Redskins got a big first half from senior Austin Dearing, who tallied 27 of the team’s 30 points, giving them a one-point advantage at intermission, 30-29.
The difference in the game came from the defensive play of Reece Stevenson, who spent the majority of his time on the Hurricane sharp-shooter in the second half, holding him to just seven points after the break.
“He made tough shots. It wasn’t necessarily poor defense, but he got off to a hot start and hit some tough shots,” said Maynard. “We put Reece on him in the second half and he did an excellent job of shutting him down.”
Stevenson did not score a point, but he didn’t need to score to impact the game in a major way. Locking down on Dearing slowed the Hurricane offense down tremendously, and when that happened, Spring Valley picked up the pace.
That started with point guard Chase Maynard. After overcoming some early turnovers, he kept composed for much of the second half, dishing out 10 assists and scoring nine points.
The Timberwolves closed the third quarter on a 14-3 scoring run to take a 47-38 lead into the final quarter, limiting the Redskins to just one field goal in the final four minutes. Ten SVHS turnovers allowed Hurricane to hang around and pull within two possessions with just over a minute left in the contest, but the Wolves sealed the deal at the free-throw line and improved to one game above .500.