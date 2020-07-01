Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 5, a career performance from Tolsia’s John Wilson that helped the Rebels to a 24-0 road win over the Lincoln County Panthers.
HAMLIN — The Tolsia Rebels football team began last season with three consecutive road games, they finished 2-1 in that stretch but it might have been a different story had John Wilson not emerged as a threat in the Rebels’ backfield.
Tolsia didn’t run the ball as one might have expected in the first two weeks of the season, a loss to Fairland and close win over Clay County. Quarterback Jesse Muncy and Tanner Copley handled most of the rushing attempts when they did occur, though.
But head coach Eric Crum had a weapon he wasn’t telling anyone about. It was John Wilson, who had started taking reps out of the backfield. The cat came out of the bag against Lincoln County in Week 3.
Wilson had took the first four handoffs for Tolsia in the second half, which accounted for 63 yards and the first of his two touchdowns that night. That drive set the tone for Wilson and the Rebels for the rest of the night, earning their second win of the season before playing their first home game.
“Tanner is a really good back but we thought John Wilson might be the key for us this year. This is the first week of practice that he’s really stepped up and run hard,” Crum said. “He ran like a man tonight, he hit his holes and didn’t hesitate.”
Wilson carried the ball 13 times for 123 yards and two scores in the 24-0 win over the Panthers. He would be a vital piece of the running game that would help the Rebels secure a playoff spot down the road.
Tolsia won their next two games over Westside and Tug Valley to improve to 4-1 on the year. Wilson had a heavy hand in both wins, turning in a 254-yard, 3 touchdown performance against the Renegades and tacking on another 137 yards and two scores against Tug Valley. He scored two of the Rebels’ three touchdowns in an 18-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights.