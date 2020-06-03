Editors note: The 2019-20 season was cut short for many athletes, but just because it’s over doesn’t mean there weren’t moments worth remembering. In this 15-week series, we look at the biggest moments and the top performances of this academic year in Wayne County, West Virginia.
This week, we take a look at No. 9, a record setting performance for Tolsia Sophomore Jesse Muncy in the Rebel’s regular season finale.
lcreasy@hdmediallc.com OLIVE HILL, Ky. — In just two seasons at Tolsia High School, Jesse Muncy has found himself directly involved in some memorable moments in both basketball and football.
A deep triple as time expired to defeat the Tug Valley Panthers during his freshman season, leading a go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter of the West Virginia High School Football playoffs last season with the Rebels.
The small, shifty shooting guard has the ability to create a path to the basket or pull the trigger from long distance, something he’s shown opponents plenty of in his first two years of high school ball.
In the last game of the regular season, Muncy dropped a career high 47 points in a 97-75 loss to West Carter, Kentucky, breaking a school record for most three-point shots made in a game.
The sophomore connected on 10 of his 21 shots from beyond the perimeter, with previous record holder Davey Fields (nine) watching from the stands. Fields held the record for more than 15 years.
Muncy had come close to the record in the first week of the season, hitting seven triples in a win over Grace Christian School (Huntington). He also made eight three’s in a road game against St. Marys. Muncy is on pace to break the 1,000 point milestone during his junior season.
The individual effort gave Tolsia a much needed spark after trailing by as man as 19 in the first half. Muncy’s hot hand had a lot to do with the lead dwindling down to seven after a big run to start the half. Tyler Johnson, who finished with 19 points was also a key contributor. The Rebels shot 20-of-26 from the free-throw line but couldn’t keep pace with the Comets, who had just nearly ended a perfect season for the Ashland Tomcats boys basketball team the week before.
Tolsia dropped it’s final two games of the regular season and advanced to the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 semifinals before being eliminated by the Van Bulldogs.
Muncy earned All State Honors (Third team) for a second consecutive year, having helped the Rebels to an even .500 finish (12-12) and hitting 66 three-point shots during the season.
“(That’s) back to back third team all state for Jesse. He upped his points, assists and rebounds per game this year and also was better on the defensive end as well. He was unbelievable at West Carter pouring in a career high 47 points and hitting a school record 10 three pointers,” head coach Todd Maynard said in an interview with the Levisa Lazer. “I expect him to improve and expand his game next season.”