WAYNE — While last football season feels like a distant memory for some, two Wayne county student-athletes still have one more opportunity to represent theirs schools on the gridiron.
Wayne quarterback Gunner Harmon and Tolsia lineman Stone Sartin were selected to participate in the annual North South Classic high school football game, June 13 in South Charleston. The team is selected by members of the state’s coaches association.
Harmon spent less than half his senior season on the field for the Wayne Pioneers but still impressed enough to land a spot on the South roster.
The senior suffered a broken ankle in the second week of the 2019 season, keeping him on the sidelines for 5 weeks before returning to the field against Logan in what would ultimately be Wayne’s only win of the season.
“I was sort of surprised to see my name simply because I only played in four games, but I still feel like I’m worthy of being on it,” the senior said.
Harmon completed 12-of-24 passes, tallying 146 yards and three touchdowns to two interceptions while running the ball 14 times for 110 yards and two scores in the three and half games he played in 2019.
He accounted for both Pioneer touchdowns — a 40-yard pass completion and 2-yard run — in a 56-16 loss to Mingo Central before suffering an injury late in the second quarter.
“I didn’t want it to end like that,” Harmon said, replaying the moment has was knocked out of the game. “I knew I was going to be back. That’s just who I am.”
The Pioneer signal caller returned with his best game of the season, throwing for a pair of touchdowns and running for another in a 61-26 win over the Logan Wildcats. Harmon, the son of Wayne coach Tom Harmon, now looks forward to what will be his final chance to wear the red “W” on his helmet.
“It’s going to feel amazing. I’ve been around Wayne football for a long time and it would be awesome to represent them one more time,” he said. “I’m excited for the experience and can’t wait to play.”
Joining Harmon on the South roster is Tolsia defensive lineman Stone Sartin, who finished last season with 14 sacks and 9 tackles and Second Team All-State designation.
Daran Hayes of North Marion and Ray Lee of Greenbrier East were selected as the head coaches for the game scheduled to be played June 13 at South Charleston High School.
2020 North-South Football Classic Rosters
North Bears
Brandon Penn, Parkersburg South, QB/DB
Malachi Brown, Martinsburg, WR/DB
Jarod Bowie, Martinsburg, RB/WR/DB
Jared Grifftih, Lewis County, K
Dawson Tingler, Petersburg, TE/DE
Corbin Pierson, Jefferson, QB
Nic Kuhn, Lewis County, WR/DB
Elijah Gillette, Weir, WR/DB
Xavier Morris, Wheeling Park, WR/DB
Jeff Tucker, Parkersburg South, H/DE
Devin Heath, Hedgesville, WR/DB
Gunner Murphy, North Marion, QB
Dylan Day, Parkersburg South, WR/DB
Landon McFadden, So. Harrison, UT/DB
Michael Lemley, Oak Glen, WR/DB
Trent Hlusko, North Marion, LB
Brennen Seacrist, Madonna, WR/DB
Jeb Boice, Parkersburg Catholic, RB/LB
Hunter America, Doddridge, RB/DB
Max Camiletti, Brooke, RB/DB
Zach Taylor, Oak Glen, WR/LB
Logan Raber, University, RB/LB
Dom Postlewait, East Fairmont, WR/DB
Seth McIntire, Liberty-Harrison, RB/LB
Jalen Brunny, Park. Catholic, H/DE
Nate Kowalski, North Marion, OL/DE
Jack Saines, Wheeling Park, OL
Don Woodworth, Keyser, OL/DL
Dom Owens, Keyser, OL/DL
Jackson Biser, Keyser, TE/LB
Ty Lucas, Martinsburg, OL/DL
Lance Payton, Fairmont Senior, OL
Brock Robey, Robert C. Byrd, OL
Corey Shaffer, Jefferson, OL/DL
Cole James, Doddridge, OL/DL
Michael Watkins, Bridgeport, OL/DL
South Cardinals
Chase Berry, Chapmanville, QB
Gunner Harmon, Wayne, QB
Ethan Varney, Tug Valley, QB/DB
Monroe Mohler, James Monroe, QB/DB
Liam Fultineer, Mt. View, OL
Tanner Jenkins, Wyoming East, OL
Ian McKinney, Shady Spring, OL
Hunter McMiken, Van, OL
Ian Pomeroy, Beckley, OL
Caden Easterling, Riverside, RB
Cameron Foster, Nitro, RB
Marion Lawson, Greenbrier East, RB/DL
Xander Castillo, James Monroe, WR/DB
Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, WR
Kyle King, Greenbrier East, WR/DB
Alex Mazelon, George Washington, WR
Quentin Moody, ManWR/DB
Matt Stone, Poca, TE/DE
Logan Vance, Clay, WR
Bomani Brooks, Hurricane, DL
Marcell Guy, Independence, OL/DL
Cameron Lovejoy, Buffalo, DL
Andrew Preast, G. Washington, OL/DL
Stone Sartin, Tolsia, DL
Jacob Anthony, Ravenswood, LB
Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover, LB
Houston Scott, Greenbrier East, LB
Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville, FB/LB
Logan Spurlock, Capital, LB
Austin Stephenson, Riverside, LB
Tay Calloway, Capital, RB/DB
Haven Chapman, Shady Spring, DB
Zach Frye, Man, DB
Hayden Hass, Cabell Midland, DB
Isaiah Osborne, Riverside, DB
Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, K/P