BLUEFIELD, W. Va. — One year after he participated in the Appalachian Prep Combine, a former multi-sport athlete at Wayne High School was honored at the event in 2020.
Colt Adams tragically passed away after being involved in a car crash in May 2019, just over a month after he first attended the combine. Organizers this year payed tribute to Adams by naming one of the awards given to a participating recruit in his honor.
Adams’ mother and sisters made a trip to Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, where the combine was held this year to hand out the award to the recipient and speak with Founder and CEO J.T. Powell about the decision to remember their son, and brother, with the award.
“I can’t express how much this meant to us. When you lose a child I think one of your greatest fears is your child will be forgotten,” his mother Rhonda Adams said in a Facebook post. “As J.T. and I talked today he said they plan on giving this award out every year in honor of the player Colt was.”
RECRUITING: Wayne girls basketball player Alana Eves visited Alice Lloyd College over the weekend, picking up her second offer ahead of her senior year with the Lady Pioneers.
“Had a great talk and visit today at Alice Lloyd! Thank you Coach Mills, Coach Arnold, and the Alice Lloyd Eagles for the great visit and opportunity to continue playing basketball and pursue my education at ALC,” Eves said in a recent Tweet.
NOTES: Coby Mayo, a baseball prospect from the state of Florida, was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 4th Round of the MLB Draft last Thursday. Mayo showed off his power to fans in the Tri-State area in 2012 when he hit two grand-slams in one inning during the Tournament of State Champions at Mitch Stadium in Kenova.
High School sports teams in West Virginia are continuing Phase 1 of the return to sports outline by the West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission. Team are permitted one-hour of conditioning, strength and agility activities per day and must go through excercises in pods of 10 or fewer individuals. Phase 2, which allows for an additional hour of practice is scheduled to begin Monday, June 22.
Joseph Udoh, a 6-foot-9 center, and Bryce Myers, a 6-foot guard, have transferred from Sissonville to Nitro. The West Virginia North-South softball game is scheduled for July 9 at Buffalo High School.