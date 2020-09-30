Spring Valley High School tight end Corbin Page has experienced quite a week and the Timberwolves football team didn’t even play.
Page received three major college scholarship offers. Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia offered the 6-foot-4, 245-pound junior tight end the opportunity to play for them.
Page, who transferred to Spring Valley after one season at Huntington High, also owns offers from Marshall, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Louisville and Oregon.
TRI-STATE RECRUITING ROUNDUP: University of North Carolina and former Huntington High offensive lineman Billy Ross reportedly has entered the transfer portal.
Cabell Midland girls basketball star Autumn Lewis visited, and was offered a scholarship by, Bluefield State. Wheelersburg wide receiver/defensive back Ian Fannin picked up an offer from Kentucky Christian University. His teammate Gage Adkins was offered by Mount St. Joseph.
South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton, the younger brother of Black Eagles standout defensive end Zeiqui Lawton, received offers from the Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina. Xavier offered Huntington Prep basketball star Maki Johnson.
Livinstone College offered Huntington High tight end Eli Archer. Raceland basketball star Kirk Pence visited Taylor University. Poca running back Toby Payne was offered by Virginia Tech. Wheelersburg softball player Laney Eller committed to Ashland University.
Wayne girls basketball all-stater Alana Eves was offered by Pitt-Bradford. Waverly quarterback Hadyn’ Shanks received an offer from Kentucky Christian. Winfield softball player Elyssa Medley committed to Concord. Charleston Catholic boys basketball star Aiden Satterfield committed to West Liberty.