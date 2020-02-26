WAYNE — After securing the No 2 seed in Region IV Section 1, the Wayne Lady Pioneers had the benefit of sitting back during the first round of the sectional tournament, awaiting the winner of Poca and Nitro.
The Lady Wildcats (17-6) defeated the Dots 60-24, handing Poca it’s 22nd loss in as many games this season Monday night. The win moved Nitro to the second round, earning them a second trip to Wayne in a little over a month.
In their first match-up of the season, one that boasted eight ties and 18 lead changes, Kierstin Stroud’s go ahead basket in the final seconds allowed Wayne (18-4) to escape with the win. With a win, Wayne would get the chance to play in it’s third consecutive Section Championship game but would likely have to travel to Winfield.
The Lady Generals (19-2) open postseason play against Sissonville (7-15) Wednesday evening. Their only two losses of the year have come to Class AAA opponents Cabell Midland and South Charleston.
Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Wayne High School.
Boys
WAYNE 93, HANNAN 50: The Wayne boys basketball team snapped a 14-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Hannan Wildcats last Thursday evening.
Nick Bryant led the Pioneers with 26 points and three other starters, Bryan Sansom, Carl Sanchez and Jake Merritt each finished with 14 points. As a team, Wayne sank 17 threes.
CHAPMANVILLE 105, WAYNE 52: The Tigers’ Andrew Shull connected on ten 3-point shots and Obinna Anochilli-Killen tallied 26 in blowout win over the Wayne Pioneers last Friday evening. The win locked up a fourth consecutive Cardinal Conference regular season title for Chapmanville who has boasted a 50-2 record in conference games during that span.
WEST CARTER 95, TOLSIA 75: Jesse Muncy hit broke a school record by hitting ten 3-pointers Friday night in a loss to the West Carter Comets. He led all scorers with a career high 47 points. Tyler Johnson scored 19 for the Rebels in their final game of the regular season.
Girls
WAYNE 69, LINCOLN COUNTY 51: Four Wayne starters scored double-figures and the Lady Pioneers earned a season sweep over the Lincoln County Lady Panthers in their final game of the regular season last Wednesday evening.
Wayne concluded the regular season at 18-4, wrapping up the No. 2 seed in Class AA Region IV, Section 1.