After winning three of their first four games this season, the Tolsia boys basketball team went the next month without earning it’s next win, a 75-72 nail-biter Friday night at Van High School, a game that had been postponed from Jan. 7 due to inclement weather.
Tolsia had leads of eight and ten points in the first half and led by double digits at the break but were outscored 25-5 in the third quarter and trailed Van by as many as 12 with around five minutes left in the game.
Jesse Muncy’s 33-point night helped the Rebels finish down the stretch, leaving the Bulldog’s home gym with their fourth victory of the year.
The Rebels made nine three-pointers, including Muncy’s 5, and shot 20-of-24 from the free throw line.
Boys
BOYD COUNTY 72, SPRING VALLEY 60: Boyd County used a strong fourth quarter in which it hit 11 foul shots to break open a close game and defeat Spring Valley 72-60 on Saturday at the Lions’ home court.
Blake Stewart scored 20 points to lead Boyd County (11-8) to the win despite the Timberwolves’ C.J. Meredith scoring a game-high 27 points for Spring Valley (3-6).
SV 12 18 14 16 — 60: Maynard 2, Booth 15, Meredith 27, Stevenson 1, Livingston 2, Page 13.
BOYD 21 10 15 26 — 72: Cisco 14, Gibbs 15, Newsome 3, Blake Stewart 20, Webb 15, Meade 3, Walter 2.
SPRING VALLEY 75, RIVERSIDE 56: C.J. Meredith scored 27 points and sagged 12 rebounds to help the Spring Valley (3-5) defeat Riverside 75-56 in boys high school basketball Friday night in Belle, West Virginia.
Corbin Page, a transfer from Huntington High, scored 14 points and Brock Booth 13 for the Timberwolves. Javonte Elzy led the Warriors with 18 points. Josh Arthur and Isaiah Ford each scored 10.
SPRING VALLEY 26 15 17 17 — 75: C. Maynard 6, Turner 5, Booth 13, Caldwell 4, Meredith 27, Page 14, Stevenson 6.
RIVERSIDE 15 15 9 17 — 56: Mason 4, Arthur 10, Elzy 18, Ford 10, Hess 4, Harvey 2, Osborne 2, DeMello 5.
LOGAN 91, WAYNE 53: David Early could do no wrong on Friday night against the Wayne Pioneers boys basketball team.
The senior standout scored 40 points for the homestanding Wildcats, who swept the season series over the Pioneers. Logan won it’s sixth straight while Wayne lost it’s sixth straight game.
Jake Merritt led Wayne with 19 points. Nick Bryant scored 12 in the loss.
Girls
WAYNE 60, MINGO CENTRAL 52: Ziah Rhodes’ game-high 23 point effort wasn’t enough to keep visiting Wayne from earning it’s tenth win of the season Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Alana Eves and Jasmine Tabor combined for 43 points and collectively knocked down 6-of-8 three point attempts in the win. The duo collected eight rebounds each.
Sara Hooks chipped in 8 points, 7 asssits, 3 rebounds and one block.
WAYNE 14 13 18 15: Tabor 22, Eves 21, Hooks 8, Stroud 7, Wallace 2
MC 9 11 15 17: Rhodes 23, Wagoner 12, Thomason 9, Evans 4, Martin 4
WAYNE 74, CHAPMANVILLE 72: A total of eight players finished with ten or more points in the game, but it was Sara Hooks’ night when the Wayne girls basketball team visited Chapmanville Regional High School last Friday evening.
The Pioneers’ lone senior starter made seven 3-point shots and finished with 34 points to lead all scorers in a come from behind win for Class AA No. 4 Wayne (11-1).
WAYNE 18 25 14 17 — 74: Hooks 34, Eves 16, Tabor 12, Wallace 10, Stroud 2
CHAPMANVILLE 20 18 20 14 — 72: Dalton 19, Williamson 18, Brumfield 13, Blair 10, Farmer 8, Crum 4
TOLSIA 70, TYGARTS VALLEY 56: Less than 24-hours after suffering an overtime loss to Grace Christian, the Tolsia Lady Rebels (6-6) got a bounce-back win, 70-56, over Tygarts Valley Saturday, Jan. 18 in the first round of the girls basketball West Virginia Hometown Invitational Tournament.
Tolsia’s Autumn Block flirted with a triple-double (12 points, 9 steals, 9 rebounds) and sophomore Katelyn Kelly recorded a double (12 points, 12 rebounds) to help pace the Rebels in the win.
As a team, Tolsia finished with 29 steals and 23 assists, and pulled their record back to .500.
TYGARTS 14 15 17 10 — 56: Lanham 30, Cabaniss 16, Smith 5, Cutright 3, Walden 2
TOLSIA 12 18 29 11 — 70: Marcum 17, Block 12, Kelly 12, Browning 8, Pollinger 7, Boone 4, Litton 4, Muncy 2, Salmons 2, Johnson 2
FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Spring Valley’s Luke Christopher received football offers from Wilmington College and Concord University. The Timberwolves’ Bryce Biggs also received an offer, his first, from Marshall University.