KENOVA — Freshman Autumn Block scored a season high 24 points and helped the Tolsia Lady Rebels girls basketball team secure a 54-50 victory over Chesapeake (OH) in the inaugural Evaroni’s Holiday Classic at the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial.
The Panthers held an 11-4 lead after Kandace Pauley connected on a three-pointer to begin the second quarter but trailed 23-20 at halftime.
Block scored twelve of the team’s 19 points in the second quarter and also recorded six steals and four turnovers in the win. Junior Julie Boone recorded a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks.
Tolsia extended it’s lead to as many as eight in the second half but Chesapeake chipped away at the deficit, using a 9-3 scoring run to pull within two points before the Rebels’ defense shut the door.
Though the venue is used for youth sports year-round, the game was the first high school basketball game played at the C-K War Memorial since 1977.
The Lady Rebels recently finished in sixth place at the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Gatlinburg, Tennessee before Christmas. Tolsia defeated Soddy Daisy High School (TN) 54-41 Thursday Dec. 20 but lost to Owlsly County (KY) and Warren County (TN) on Friday Dec. 19 and Saturday Dec. 21 respectively.
Tolsia returns to the court Jan. 9 in a scheduled road game against the Tug Valley Panthers.
CHESAPEAKE 8 12 12 18 — 50: Ward 21, Pauley 9, McComas 8, Hicks 7, Isaacs 5.
TOLSIA 4 19 13 17 — 54: Block 24, Boone 10, Marcum 7, Pollinger 6, Kelly 4, Browning 3.
WOLVES FALL TO PSHS: A five point lead after three quarters quickly turned into a decisive win for the Parkersburg South Patriots (5-0) as they defeated the Spring Valley boys basketball team 74-58 Friday night. The victory marked PSHS’ second straight victory over the Timberwolves (1-3) and was the second time the Patriots have won back-to-back games in consecutive nights.
Malaki Sylvia and Zach Seese combined for 44 points and the Patriots also got an 11-point night from Dylan Day.
WAYNE PUMMELS HANNAN: The Wayne Pioneers boys basketball earned it’s second win of the season in a 91-59 blowout win over the Hannan Wildcats over the weekend. The win moves the Pioneers (2-3) within a game of .500 and snapped a two game losing streak.
Wayne faces Nitro at home Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m.
RECRUITING: Tolsia boys basketball senior Zane Sturgill received an offer from the University of Rio Grande (OH). It was his first offer.
MILESTONES: Spring Valley senior CJ Meredith scored his 1000th career point earlier this season during the Timberwolves' 75-72 win at Woodrow Wilson Dec. 17.... Tolsia High School sophomore Jesse Muncy scored his 500th career point for the Rebels in a 74-51 win over Grace Christian School last week.
Here’s a complete list of Wayne County high school basketball games scheduled Jan. 1 through Jan. 7.
Friday, Jan. 3
7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Tug Valley Panthers (boys)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland Knights (boys)
Saturday, Jan. 4
6:15 p.m. Wayne at North Marion (girls) *played at Logan High School*
7:00 p.m. Tolsia vs. St. Marys (boys)
7:00 p.m. Wayne vs. Nitro (boys)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley vs. St. Albans Red Dragons (girls)
Tuesday, Jan. 7
7:00 p.m. Wayne vs. Logan (boys)
7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Van (boys)