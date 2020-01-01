20200101-wcn-notebook.jpg
Tolsia’s Autumn Block (23) breaks up the floor against Chesapeake defender Kandace Pauley (3) during a girls high school basketball game on Dec. 27 on the new Floyd H. Stark Court at the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial Community Center.

 Sholten Singer/HD Media

 KENOVA — Freshman Autumn Block scored a season high 24 points and helped the Tolsia Lady Rebels girls basketball team secure a 54-50 victory over Chesapeake (OH) in the inaugural Evaroni’s Holiday Classic at the Ceredo-Kenova War Memorial.

The Panthers held an 11-4 lead after Kandace Pauley connected on a three-pointer to begin the second quarter but trailed 23-20 at halftime.

Block scored twelve of the team’s 19 points in the second quarter and also recorded six steals and four turnovers in the win. Junior Julie Boone recorded a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks.

Tolsia extended it’s lead to as many as eight in the second half but Chesapeake chipped away at the deficit, using a 9-3 scoring run to pull within two points before the Rebels’ defense shut the door.

Though the venue is used for youth sports year-round, the game was the first high school basketball game played at the C-K War Memorial since 1977.

The Lady Rebels recently finished in sixth place at the Smoky Mountain Shootout in Gatlinburg, Tennessee before Christmas. Tolsia defeated Soddy Daisy High School (TN) 54-41 Thursday Dec. 20 but lost to Owlsly County (KY) and Warren County (TN) on Friday Dec. 19 and Saturday Dec. 21 respectively.

Tolsia returns to the court Jan. 9 in a scheduled road game against the Tug Valley Panthers.

CHESAPEAKE 8 12 12 18 — 50: Ward 21, Pauley 9, McComas 8, Hicks 7, Isaacs 5.

TOLSIA 4 19 13 17 — 54: Block 24, Boone 10, Marcum 7, Pollinger 6, Kelly 4, Browning 3.

WOLVES FALL TO PSHS: A five point lead after three quarters quickly turned into a decisive win for the Parkersburg South Patriots (5-0) as they defeated the Spring Valley boys basketball team 74-58 Friday night. The victory marked PSHS’ second straight victory over the Timberwolves (1-3) and was the second time the Patriots have won back-to-back games in consecutive nights.

Malaki Sylvia and Zach Seese combined for 44 points and the Patriots also got an 11-point night from Dylan Day.

WAYNE PUMMELS HANNAN: The Wayne Pioneers boys basketball earned it’s second win of the season in a 91-59 blowout win over the Hannan Wildcats over the weekend. The win moves the Pioneers (2-3) within a game of .500 and snapped a two game losing streak.

Wayne faces Nitro at home Saturday, Jan. 4 at 7:00 p.m.

RECRUITING: Tolsia boys basketball senior Zane Sturgill received an offer from the University of Rio Grande (OH). It was his first offer.

MILESTONES: Spring Valley senior CJ Meredith scored his 1000th career point earlier this season during the Timberwolves' 75-72 win at Woodrow Wilson Dec. 17.... Tolsia High School sophomore Jesse Muncy scored his 500th career point for the Rebels in a 74-51 win over Grace Christian School last week.

Here’s a complete list of Wayne County high school basketball games scheduled Jan. 1 through Jan. 7.

Friday, Jan. 3

7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Tug Valley Panthers (boys)

7:30 p.m. Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland Knights (boys)

Saturday, Jan. 4

6:15 p.m. Wayne at North Marion (girls) *played at Logan High School*

7:00 p.m. Tolsia vs. St. Marys (boys)

7:00 p.m. Wayne vs. Nitro (boys)

7:30 p.m. Spring Valley vs. St. Albans Red Dragons (girls)

Tuesday, Jan. 7

7:00 p.m. Wayne vs. Logan (boys)

7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Van (boys)

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

