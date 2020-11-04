WAYNE — She didn’t think she could, but she did.
Wayne freshman Olivia Williamson became only the second Pioneer runner to make the All-State team following her seventh-place finish at the West Virginia cross country state championships over the weekend.
She was the first team member to cross the finish line with a time of 20:49.24 — leaning past North Marion’s Taylor Hess at the finish line after a tight sprint on the home stretch.
Her time at the state meet was 19 seconds slower than her qualifying time at regionals, but fast enough for a Top-10 finish, something she said she wasn’t sure she could accomplish.
The reality of it, she added, finally sank in after she made it to the track, entering the final 200 meters of the race.
PLAYOFFS? PLAYOFFS? If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began today, six of the top nine teams in the Class AAA rating would be ineligible to play because of their status on the state’s COVID-19 map.
Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Valley, Wheeling Park, Parkersburg and Spring Mills are top-nine squads who would be left out, along with No. 13 Hurricane and No. 16 Ripley.
LADY REBEL STARTER ANNOUNCES TRANSFER: Wednesday afternoon, rising Sophomore Katie Marcum announced her plans to transfer to Martin County High School in Inez, Kentucky. The Lady Cardinals basketball team competes in Kentucky’s 57th District.
In 21 games with the Lady Rebels, Marcum scored 256 points, an average of 12.2 ppg.
RESCHEDULED GAMES: The football rescheduling results of this week’s COVID shuffle includes Riverside at Huntington High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Hurricane visits Jefferson, Winfield plays at Poca, and Buffalo entertains Man, who played Tuesday night at James Monroe. Lawrence County at LaRue County Friday is canceled.
NOTES, QUOTES AND ANECDOTES: There are no scheduled games for Wayne County football teams for the final week of the high school football regular season in West Virginia, due to the color-coded designation on the state’s risk map. Wayne’s season likely ends, as Tolsia and Spring Valley await the playoff seedings which will be released this weekend.
Fairland won the OVC middle school football championship. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Buckhannon-Upshur’s and Elkins’ streak of playing one another in football for 96 straight seasons ended this year. Nitro forfeited its football game with Poca.