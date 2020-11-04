Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

20201101 AA cross country 17.jpg
Buy Now

Wayne’s Olivia Williamson passes by as runners compete during the girls Class AA West Virginia State Cross Country Championship on Saturday at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

WAYNE — She didn’t think she could, but she did.

Wayne freshman Olivia Williamson became only the second Pioneer runner to make the All-State team following her seventh-place finish at the West Virginia cross country state championships over the weekend.

She was the first team member to cross the finish line with a time of 20:49.24 — leaning past North Marion’s Taylor Hess at the finish line after a tight sprint on the home stretch.

Her time at the state meet was 19 seconds slower than her qualifying time at regionals, but fast enough for a Top-10 finish, something she said she wasn’t sure she could accomplish.

The reality of it, she added, finally sank in after she made it to the track, entering the final 200 meters of the race.

PLAYOFFS? PLAYOFFS? If the West Virginia high school football playoffs began today, six of the top nine teams in the Class AAA rating would be ineligible to play because of their status on the state’s COVID-19 map.

Martinsburg, Musselman, Spring Valley, Wheeling Park, Parkersburg and Spring Mills are top-nine squads who would be left out, along with No. 13 Hurricane and No. 16 Ripley.

LADY REBEL STARTER ANNOUNCES TRANSFER: Wednesday afternoon, rising Sophomore Katie Marcum announced her plans to transfer to Martin County High School in Inez, Kentucky. The Lady Cardinals basketball team competes in Kentucky’s 57th District.

In 21 games with the Lady Rebels, Marcum scored 256 points, an average of 12.2 ppg.

RESCHEDULED GAMES: The football rescheduling results of this week’s COVID shuffle includes Riverside at Huntington High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Hurricane visits Jefferson, Winfield plays at Poca, and Buffalo entertains Man, who played Tuesday night at James Monroe. Lawrence County at LaRue County Friday is canceled.

NOTES, QUOTES AND ANECDOTES: There are no scheduled games for Wayne County football teams for the final week of the high school football regular season in West Virginia, due to the color-coded designation on the state’s risk map. Wayne’s season likely ends, as Tolsia and Spring Valley await the playoff seedings which will be released this weekend.

Fairland won the OVC middle school football championship. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Buckhannon-Upshur’s and Elkins’ streak of playing one another in football for 96 straight seasons ended this year. Nitro forfeited its football game with Poca.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.