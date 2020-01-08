GLENHAYES — When the Tolsia girls basketball team takes the court in Naugatuck on Thursday, it will have been nearly two weeks since they last played in a game, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“It’s been a blessing to have some time to work on ourselves after being on the road quite a bit to start the year,” head coach Ric Morrone said. “We’ve faced good competition early on, but this has given us time to work on some of those things we need to fix to get better for the rest of the season.”
Practices have been centered on those things, such as limiting turnovers, which has been the Achilles heel for Tolsia this season, but it’s also proved beneficial in developing continuity for a team that was ravaged by injury over the first full month of the season.
“You wouldn’t think it to be such a big deal but where we had so many kids hurt early on, even though some of them are key players for us, it’s been a process getting them worked back in because of how we started the year without them,” said Morrone.
“But now, I feel like we’re as healthy as we have ever been.”
The Rebels jump back into a challenging schedule, beginning Thursday at Tug Valley, a team which defeated them twice last season and ended their postseason run in the Sectional tournament. Then, on Saturday, Tolsia will play it’s first home game in nearly a month as it welcomes Class AA Poca to Rebel Arena Saturday.
WAYNE GIRLS PREPARE FOR BUSY WEEKEND: The Pioneers can’t mull over a loss against North Marion for too long, as they are scheduled to play three games in four days beginning Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The Lady Pioneers (6-1) suffered their first loss of the season over the weekend at the Wildcat Classic Hoops Showcase in Logan, falling 68-50 to the North Marion Huskies.
They’ll look to get back on track in the regular season as they travel to Madison to face Scott Wednesday, host Herbert Hoover Thursday Jan. 9, and wrap up the week of competition Saturday, Jan. 10 as Gilmer County pays a visit to Pioneer Gym.
Kierston Stroud (13.4 ppg) and Jasmine Tabor (12.6 ppg) lead Wayne in scoring through seven games played.
WAYNE BOYS FALL TO NITRO: THe Wildcats’ Kolten Paniter and Josh Barton cobined for 43 points and Nitro defeated the Wayne Pioneers Saturday, Jan. 4 on the road. Nick Bryant led the Pioneers (2-4) with 20 points. Jake Merritt finished as the only other double-digit scorer for Wayne with 11, including two made three-pointers.
The Pioneers returned to the court Tuesday, Jan. 7 at home against Logan. Due to press time, a score from that game was not available for the Jan. 8 edition of the Wayne County News.
Here’s a complete list of Wayne County high school basketball games scheduled Jan. 8 through Jan. 14.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
6 p.m. Wayne at Scott (girls)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at South Charleston (girls)
Thursday, Jan. 9
7 p.m. Wayne vs. Herbert Hoover (girls)
7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Tug Valley (girls)
Friday, Jan. 10
7 p.m. Wayne vs. Herbert Hoover (boys)
7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Buffalo (boys)
Saturday, Jan. 11
1:30 p.m. Wayne vs. Phelps, KY (boys, Hatfield McCoy Shootout at Williamson Fieldhouse)
4 p.m. Wayne vs. Gilmer County (girls)
6 p.m. Spring Valley vs. Wyoming Easy (boys, Hatfield McCoy Shootout at Williamson Fieldhouse)
6 p.m. Tolsia vs. Poca (girls)
Tuesday, Jan. 14
6 p.m. Wayne at Mingo Central (girls)
7 p.m. Wayne vs. St. Joe (boys)