FT. GAY — Last week was a big week for Tolsia High School senior Raygan Meddings.
A day before walking across the stage at the school’s graduation ceremony, Meddings made plans for the next chapter of her journey, announcing that she will join the Alderson-Broaddus College Acrobatics and Tumbling team for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year.
A signing ceremony was held at the school recently to celebrate the opportunity. Raygan has been an integral part of the Tolsia Cheer Squad and this past year competed at the WVSSAC State Cheer Competition in Huntington, WV. The squad was the runner-up in Region IV.
Cheer Coach Trina Fitzpatrick said she’s excited to see Meddings take the next step in her academic and athletic careers.
“She has worked very hard both in the classroom and the gym and is reaping the rewards of her efforts,” she said.
Meddings will be joining the Battlers squad lead by Coach Emily Hosler as they enter the Mountain East Conference this coming year.
NOTES: A trio of Wayne County girls basketball players returned to the court over the weekend as the WV Dream 2021 team traveled to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania fo the Adidas Pittsburgh Shootout. Wayne’s Alana Eves, Tolsia’s Julie Boone and Spring Valley’s Caroline Asbury helped the team to wins in each of the three games played, defeating North Central West Virginia, WV Xplosion and the Pittsburgh-based Court Soldiers.
Former Lawrence County and University of Kentucky pitcher Chandler Shepherd made the Baltimore Orioles 60-man roster. Former Wheeling Park and WVU pitcher Michael Grove made the Los Angeles Dodgers 60-man roster. Former Nitro hurler Levi Kelly made the Arizona Diamondbacks 60-man roster.
Former Poca High School basketball standout Luke Frampton said he intends to transfer from Davidson College for personal reasons. Frampton averaged 9.8 points per game last season as a sophomore.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Spring Valley lineman Bryce Biggs picked up another Division-1 offer from the University of Southern Mississippi. The Golden Eagles are the third team in Conference USA to offer Biggs, following offers from Marshall and Western Kentucky University.