GLENHAYES — Kylie Pollinger’s two free throws in overtime put the game out of reach as the Rebels (9-7) edged the visiting Panthers (10-5) in Glenhayes.
Autumn Block scored 20 points for Tolsia, which led 42-31 entering the fourth quarter before Tug Valley’s Kaylea Baisden made four 3-pointers to force the contest in an extra period. Selena Browning scored 16 for Tolsia. Katie Marcum scored 11 points and snared 10 rebounds. Julie Boone pulled down 11 rebounds to go with six points and seven blocked shots.
Baisden led the Panthers with 27. McKayla May scored 25.
TUG VALLEY 5 14 12 26 9 — 66: Baisden 27, May 25, Newsome 4, A. Evans 6, B. Evans 2, Hall 2.
TOLSIA 14 16 12 15 10 — 67: Browning 16, Block 20, Marcum 11, Boone 6, Pollinger 5, Litton 4, Salmons 5.
Girls
CALHOUN COUNTY 63, TOLSIA 28:
TOLSIA 8 5 6 9 – 28: Pollinger 3 0-0 8, Boone 1 4-7 6, Browning 2 0-0 6, Marcum 2 1-6 3, Block 1 1-2 3, Salmons 1 0-0 2. Team 10 FG, 6-15 FT
CALHOUN 20 16 12 15 – 63: Montgomery 11 6-6 28, Cunningham 4 2-2 10, Dennio 3 2-5 8, Yeager 3 1-5 7, Parsons 2 1-3 5, Whited 1 0-0 3, Harding 1 0-0 2. Team 25 FG, 12-21 FT
WAYNE 54, LOGAN 33: Alana Eves made a game-high seven field goals and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line, scoring 19 in Wayne's 21 point win over Logan last week.
The win gave the Pioneers the season sweep of the Wildcats. Haley Wallace scored 11 for Wayne. Peyton Ilderton was the only Wildcat to score double-figures, finishing with 10 points in the loss.
WAYNE 15 15 24 0 — 54: Eves 7 4-4 19, Wallace 5 1-2 11, Hooks 3 0-0 7, Tabor 2 2-2 6, Hood 3 0-0 6, Stroud 1 1-2 3, Williams 1 0-0 2
LOGAN 2 8 15 8 — 33: Ilderton 3 3-4 10, Quick 3 0-0 6, Blankenship 1 3-3 5, Elkins 1 2-2 4, Goff 1 2-2 4, Conn 1 0-0 2, Tothe 0 2-4 2
WAYNE 55 CHESAPEAKE 46: The Wayne Pioneer girls basketball team picked up its 14th win of the season, defeating the visiting Chesapeake Panthers 55-46 Monday evening at Wayne High School.
After holding a five-point lead at the halftime break, Wayne (14-2) outscored the Panthers (10-11) by nine in the third quarter to take a comfortable 14-point lead into the final frame.
Chesapeake's Blake Anderson led all scorers with 18 points, at made three 3-pointers in the loss. Sara Hooks led the Pioneers with 16 points.
CHESAPEAKE 8 10 10 18 - 46: Anderson 4 7-12 18, McComas 3 4-4 10, Ward 4 2-2 10, Pauley 2 0-0 6, Duncan 2 0-0 2
WAYNE 14 9 19 13 - 55: Hooks 4 8-14 16, Eves 3 5-8 11, Tabor 4 2-5 11, Wallace 5 0-2 10, Stroud 2 1-4 5, Hood 0 2-2 2.
Boys
CHAPMANVILLE 81, WAYNE 39: As if a thirteen-point deficit wasn't enough to overcome, a disastrous third quarter put the nail in Wayne's coffin last Friday night in an 81-39 loss to the Chapmanville Regional High School boys basketball team.
Already leading 34-21, the Tigers outscored Wayne 34-5 in the third quarter on their way to a convincing victory. The loss was the Pioneers' tenth straight.
Chapmanville was led in scoring by Phili[ Mullins (22) and Obinna Anochili-Killen (20). Wayne's Nick Bryant led his team with 14 points in the loss.
CHAPMANVILLE 15 19 34 13 -81: Mullins 7 4-4 22, Anochilli-Killen 10 0-0 20, Stull 7 0-0 16, Jeffrey 2 1-1 5, Smith 2 0-0 5, Berry 2 0-0 4, Leslie 1 0-0 3, Butcher 0 2-2 2
WAYNE 9 12 5 13 - 39: N. Bryant 7 0-0, 14, Sansom 4 2-3 12, Stiltner 4 0-0 8, Sanchez 1 0-0 2, Merritt 1 0-0 2, Maynard 0 1-2 1.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Three Spring Valley football players received additional offers this week. Zane Porter received an offer from Glenville State College. Wyatt Milam recieved an offer from the University of Miami. Nate Ellis received an offer from West Virginia State.
MALASHEVICH HONORED: Former Spring Valley football and basketball stadnout Graeson Malashevich was named the WVU Academic Rookie of the Year in his first year with the Mountaineer Football team.
Upcoming High School basketball games
Wednesday, Feb. 5
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at Hurricane (girls)
Thursday, Feb. 6
7 p.m. Wayne vs. Mingo Central (girls)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at Cabell Midland (boys)
Friday, Feb. 7
7 p.m. Wayne at Mingo Central (boys)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley vs. Cabell Midland (girls)
Saturday, Feb. 8
2 p.m. Wayne at Sissonville (girls)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at South Point (boys)
TBD Tolsia at Clay-Battelle, WVHIT (girls)
Monday, Feb. 10
6 p.m. Tolsia at Covenant Christian (girls)
7 p.m. Wayne vs. Chapmanville (girls)
Tuesday, Feb. 11
7:00 p.m. Wayne at Scott (girls)
7:30 p.m. Tolsia vs. Buffalo (boys)
TBA Spring Valley at Parkersburg (boys, at WV State)
TBA Spring Valley at Little General Shootout (girls)