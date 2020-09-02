GLENHAYES — The Tolsia Rebels football schedule has changed one final time ahead of the team’s home opener Friday night.
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Fayette County, the Rebels’ original opponent, Midland Trail, was ineligible to play a game the first week of the season in accordance with the color-coded metric system used by the State.
Instead, Tolsia will host Richwood after their game was also cancelled for the same reason. The Lumberjacks were scheduled to play at Meadow Bridge on Friday but will make the trip to Glenhayes in place of that game.
It’s the latest in a long line of schedule changes for Tolsia, who has nine games scheduled for the 2020 season after losing four of their original opponents since the schedule was announced.
SPRING VALLEY, TOLSIA RANKED IN PRESEASON POLL: After a trip to the semi-final playoff game a year ago, the Spring Valley Timberwolves are ranked third in the Metro News High School Football Preseason Power Rankings for Class AAA, coming in behind Martinsburg (1) and Cabell Midland (2), who played in the 2019 title game.
Defending Class A Champion Wheeling Central sits atop their class while the Tolsia Rebels came in at No. 7, their same seed in the 2019 Playoffs. Class AA powers Fairmont Senior and Bluefield sit a No. 1 and 2 respectively in their poll. Wayne, who lost nine games last year received seven votes in the poll but was not ranked.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wayne girls basketball standout Alana Eves and Cabell Midland star Autumn Lewis visited Glenville State. Eves also visited Waynesburg. Boyd County girls basketball standout Harley Paynter committed to Tennessee Tech.
Ohio State offered Poca boys basketball star Isaac McKneely. Ashland boys basketball player Cole Villers received a scholarship offer from Morehead State. Huntington St. Joe girls basketball player Dionna Gray was offered by George Washington University.
South Charleston running back Mondrell Dean, a sophomore, received an offer from the University of Cincinnati. Ashland softball infielder/outfielder Taylor Craft committed to Georgetown College, which also offered Spring Valley offensive lineman Bryce Biggs. His teammate Corbin Page received an offer from the University of Oregon.
SOCCER SHORTAGES: Mountain State Athletic Conference commissioner Mike Hamric said that because of a shortage of soccer officials, the league has altered its schedule.
All 10 schools will play boys/girls doubleheaders, with the boys playing first on Tuesdays, and the girls starting off on Thursdays.