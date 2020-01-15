WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Wayne Pioneer boys basketball team led by five points entering the fourth quarter, but were outscored by ten in the final eight minutes — and lost by that same margin to Phelps, Ky in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout at the Williamson Fieldhouse last weekend.
The Hornets handed Wayne (2-7) its fourth consecutive loss Saturday behind big performances from Trey and Don Francis, scoring 20 and 16 respectively, making key free throw shots down the stretch to help seal the victory.
The Hornets (8-8) sank six-of-seven shots from the stripe and outscored the Pioneers 17-7 in the fourth quarter to earn their fourth victory in five games.
Wayne only attempted four free-throws in the loss.
Those attempts came from Nick Bryant, who made 3-of-4 and led the Pioneers with 16 points scored. Kolby Stiltner and Ryan Maynard each chipped in a dozen.
Wayne faced Huntington St. Joe Tuesday evening. Due to press times results could not be published in the Jan. 15 edition of the Wayne County News.
PHELPS 9 15 9 17 — 50: T. Francis 20, D. Francis 16, Casey 7, Mayhorn 5, Sansom 2
WAYNE 13 9 16 7 — 45: Bryant 16, Stiltner 12, Maynard 12, Sansom 3, Merritt 2
Lady Pioneers rise to No. 4 in West Virginia AP Poll
WAYNE — With a 61-41 win over then Class A No. 4 Gilmer County Saturday, the Wayne High School girls basketball team rose one spot to No. 4 in the second Class AA West Virginia Associated Press rankings, released Monday afternoon.
After traveling to Mingo Central Tuesday evening, the Pioneers will play their next three games against opponents ranked inside the Top 10 of this week’s poll, Winfield (2), Nitro (7) and Chapmanville (8).
MILESTONES: Wayne girls coach Wade Williamson earned his 100th career win Saturday, reaching that mark in just over 5 full seasons.
RECRUITING: Spring Valley football standout Zane Porter received a pair of offers to continue his athletic career at the college level, reeling in football offers from Morehead State University and Concord University.
Here’s a complete list of Wayne County high school basketball games scheduled Jan. 15 through Jan. 21.
Thursday, Jan. 16
7:30 p.m. Wayne at Chapmanville (girls)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at Riverside (girls)
Friday, Jan. 17
7 p.m. Wayne at Logan (boys)
7 p.m. Tolsia at Huntington Grace Christian (girls)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at Riverside (boys)
Saturday, Jan. 18
TBA Spring Valley girls in Tristate Throwdown at Fairland High School
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley at Boyd County, Kentucky (boys)
Monday, Jan. 20
TBA Spring Valley at Raceland, Kentucky (girls)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
7 p.m. Wayne vs. Lincoln County (boys)
7:30 p.m. Tolsia at Hannan (boys)
7:30 p.m. Spring Valley vs. Capital (boys)