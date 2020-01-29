WAYNE — The Wayne boys basketball team is still in search of their first win in 2020.
The Pioneers (2-12) have not won since Dec. 27, a losing streak that spans the last nine games after losing to Scott and Grace Christian this past week.
The Soldiers (10-6) outscored the Pioneers 26-12 in the third quarter to take control in a victory over the Pioneers in Huntington Monday evening.
Grace Christian led 36-32 at halftime.
Eli Foster paced the Soldiers with 23 points. Braeden Workman scored 18, Ricky Tanner 16 and Landon Mosser 13. For Wayne, Nick Bryant scored 27, Jake Merritt 13 and Kolby Stiltner 10.
WAYNE 14 18 12 19 — 63: Bryant 27, Merritt 13, Stiltner 10, Samson 8, Sanchez 5.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 19 17 26 14 — 76: Foster 23, Workman 18, R. Tanner 16, Mosser 13, L. Tanner 4, Childers 2.
Girls
CHESAPEAKE 47, TOLSIA 41: In their first meeting of the year, it was the Tolsia girls who came out on top but Chesapeake flipped the script in the second and final meeting of the year with a 47-41 win over the visiting Rebels Wednesday night.
The Panthers made just two shots from the floor in the final eight minutes of the game but sank 12 of their 15 free throw attempts to seal the win. Maddie Ward led Chesapeake with 23 points and also pulled down her 500th career rebound in the win.
Katie Marcum led Tolsia with 14 points, junior Julie Boone scored 11 in the loss.
TOLSIA 10 8 12 11 — 41: Marcum 14, Boone 11, Browning 7, Pollinger 5, Kelly 2, Block 2
CHESAPEAKE 11 13 6 17 — 47: Ward 23, Anderson 12, McComas 4, Pauley 3, Hicks 3, Duncan 2
TOLSIA 45, CROSS LANES 28: The Tolsia Lady Rebels failed to score a single point the fourth quarter but didn’t any to come away with a double-digit victory over Cross Lanes Christian Friday night at Tolsia High School.
The home team Rebels built a 45-16 lead after the first three quarters and allowed a senior-heavy bench to close things down on senior night in Rebel Arena. Senior Taylor Ball made three triples in the win.
The Warriors’ Karis Shannon led all scorers with 11 points.
The Tolsia girls basketball team defeated Greenbrier West the following night, their second win in the West Virginia girls Hometown Invitational Tournament Saturday.
CROSS LANES 5 9 2 12 — 28: Shannon 11, Webb 5, Bailey 3, Vance 3, Waller, Parsons 1
TOLSIA 15 15 15 0 — 45: Boone 10, Ball 9, Browing 4, Marcum 4, Block 4, Pollinger 4, Salmons 3, Johnson 2, Wilson 2, Kelly 1
Boys
TOLSIA 78, CROSS LANES CHRISTIAN 58: Tyler Johnson scored a game and career-high 25 points and the Tolsia Rebels boys basketball team used a dynamic third quarter to help overcome Cross Lanes Christian Friday night, 75-58.
After forfeiting an eight-point lead in the first quarter, the Rebels fought back and led by six at halftime and outscored the visiting Warriors 40-19 the rest of the way.
Tolsia was reliant on transition buckets and working the paint in the win, only hitting four 3-pointers in the win but accumulated the majority of it’s points from underneath the basket. The Rebels (5-6) picked up their second straight victory following a five-game losing streak.
Jesse Muncy scored 35 points the following night but the Rebels lost in the opening round of the boys West Virginia Hometown Invitational tournament, 85-82 to St. Marys on a last second 3-point shot.
CROSS LANES 11 15 14 15 — 58: S. Hicks 20, Dillon 12, Osborne 7, Stowers 4, Nolan 3, E. Hicks 2, Mehal 2
TOLSIA 16 19 22 18 — 75: Johnson 25, Salmons 18, Muncy 13, Sturgell 8, Cantrell 7, Ball 4.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING: Spring Valley’s Luke Christopher received an offer from the University of Charleston. The Timberwolves’ Zane Porter received an offer from Hiram College. Tolsia senior Gavin Meadows received an invite to the Appalachian Prep Combine.
WVSSAC RELEASES PROPOSED RECLASSIFICATION: Proposed regional and sectional opponents for a new 4-class system were announced by the WVSSAC earlier this week. In boys basketball, Spring Valley would move from AAA to AAAA in Region IV Section 1 with Cabell Midland, Huntington, and Spring Valley. Wayne would move from AA to AAA in Region IV Section 1 with Lincoln County, Logan and Scott. Tolsia would be place in Class A Region IV Section 1 with Man, Sherman, Tug Valley and Van. In girls basketball those classifications are the same, save for the St. Joe girls basketball team jumping to Class AAA Region IV Section I with Lincoln County, Logan, Wayne, and Scott.