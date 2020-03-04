NITRO — No other boys basketball team in Class AA lost as many games in the regular season as the Wayne Pioneers — but an upset in the opening round of the Region IV, Section 1 tournament has Wayne one win away from playing for a Section Championship.
Bryan Sansom and Kolby Stiltner each scored 20 points and Jake Merritt chipped in 17 and the Pioneers, the low seed in the section, upset third-seeded Nitro 73-67 on the road Monday evening.
The win was Wayne’s fourth this season after completing the regular season with a 3-19 record, at one point losing 13 consecutive games. One of those losses came at the hands of the Wildcats on Jan. 4 at Wayne.
Merritt, a senior, helped the Pioneers to a hot start when he made four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, tallying a dozen of Wayne’s 16 points in the opening period.
Sophomore Kolton Painter answered Merritt’s call in the second quarter with 10 points to help give the Wildcats the lead at halftime.
Out of the break, Stiltner caught fire for Wayne, scoring 14 points to help regain the lead for the Pioneers. Brian Sansom made five threes in the second half to help secure the victory.
With the win, Wayne moves on the sectional semifinals and will face No. 2 seed Winfield on the road Wednesday. The Generals and Pioneers met once in the regular season, an 81-50 win for Winfield at home. Wayne was eliminated from the postseason in the first round of sectionals by the Generals last season.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 seed Sissonville will visit top-seed Poca in Wednesday’s semifinal round. The Indians defeated Point Pleasant 59-56 Monday.
HOOKS TO SIGN WITH KCU: Wayne High School senior Sara Hooks will continue her basketball career at Kentucky Christian University. Hooks will conduct her signing ceremony at the High School at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
MILESTONES: Tolsia High School’s Jesse Muncy is inching closer to the 1,000-point milestone for his career. The Rebels’ sophomore standout scored over 500 points in his freshman season and has averaged more than 20 points-per-game this season. Tolsia faced Van Tuesday night in the Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament at Hurricane High School. The score was not available as of press time.
SV RELEASES 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: The Spring Valley Timberwolves will play just four home games and six road games next football season. The Wolves will host Parkersburg Sept. 4, St. Albans Sept. 18, Huntington High Oct. 2, and Capital Oct. 16. Spring Valley will play road contests against Cabell Midland in the season opener, while also making trips to Riverside, South Charleston, Fairmont Senior, Ashland Paul Blazer and Hurricane.