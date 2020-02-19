Regardless of sport, any coach will tell you that timing is everything — especially when it comes to playing well toward the end of the year and entering post-season play with a little bit of momentum.
While many teams around the state are doing just that, the girls basketball teams at Wayne and Spring Valley High Schools are beginning to trend in the opposite direction — but can still recover with one regular season game left to play.
For as much success as each program has had this season, neither Wayne or Spring Valley’s girls basketball team have enjoyed the past week.
The Lady Pioneers (17-4) entered the week on a six game win streak before losing just their second home game in the past three seasons to Mingo Central Saturday. Then they turned around and were upended by Huntington High two days later.
In that short time, all the momentum from that winning streak seems to have gone elsewhere. While size matchups were a major problem against the Highlanders, the Pioneers also rushed several shots and looked lethargic at times defensively.
For Spring Valley (11-9), their skid stretches all the way back to the end of January. After winning four straight games and moving to 9-4 on the year, the Lady Timberwolves have now dropped 5 of their past 7 games and stand at 11-9 following a loss to Tug Valley Monday.
Both teams have one more opportunity to capture some momentum before heading into sectional play, with Wayne hosting Lincoln County Wednesday, and Spring Valley hosting Cabell Midland the same evening.
Boys
SPRING VALLEY 78, PARKERSBURG 77: The Timberwolves boys basketball team nearly surrendered a 13-point lead, but left with a win over the Parkersburg Big Reds despite a furious comeback.
C.J. Meredith scored a game-high 32 points, complemented by 27 from Corbin Page to help secure the win. The victory was the seventh in the past nine games for the Wolves.
SISSONVILLE 68, WAYNE 66: In a tightly contested game through and through, the Sissonville Indians outlasted the Wayne Pioneers boys basketball team, 68-66, last week.
Nick Bryant led Wayne with 16 points while Brody Danberry led all scoreres with 20, including 8 fourth quarter points to help the Indians find victory.
EAST HARDY 74, TOLSIA 57: Four Tolsia starters finished with ten or more points but the effort wasn’t enough to overcome a slow start to the second half as East Hardy defeated the Rebels 74-57 Saturday evening.
The Cougars outscored Tolsia 20-7 in the third quarter and held on to win. Andrew Thorp led all scoreres with 21 in the win. Tyler Johson scored 17 and Austin Salmons added 13 in the loss.
Girls
PARKERSBURG 95, SPRING VALLEY 55: The Big Reds got hot from three-point range and never cooled off, sinking 14 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 40-point win over the Lady Timberwolves at the Little General Shootout at the Big House.
Aleea Crites and Bre Wilson led Parkersburg (14-5) with 15 points each. Caroline Asbury led Spring Valley with her 16 points.
CHAPMANVILLE 57, TOLSIA 53: A five-point lead at halftime turned into a four-point deficit by the end of the third quarter for the Tolsia Lady Rebels, who came up just short against Class AA No. 8 Chapmanville, 57-53, last Wednesday evening.
Ali Williamson and Graci Brumfield combined for 26 of the Tigers’ 32 second-half points, sinking four 3-pointers in the win. Tolsia was led in scoring by Katie Marcum (16) and Kylea Pollinger (15). Julie Boone finished with 12 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 points and two blocks in the loss.
MINGO CENTRAL 53, WAYNE 48: After trailing by double digits early, the Mingo Central Miners girls basketball team rallied to tie the game at the half, eventually handing Wayne just it’s second home loss in the past three seasons last Saturday.
Scarlett Thomason led the Miners with game high 22 points. Ziah Rhodes added 14. Jasmine Tabor led Wayne with 16, Haley Wallace had 11 and Alana Eves 10 in the loss.
TOLSIA 56, POCA 36: Kerigan Salmons made four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points to lead Tolsia (12-10) to a 56-33 victory over Poca (0-21) Monday in girls high school basketball.
The Rebels raced to a 14-2 lead and extended it to 23-7 by halftime. Autumn Block scored 13 points, issued five assists and made five steals for Tolsia. Julie Boone scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds in the game.
Devin Ord paced Poca with 20 points.
Also, Lawrence County beat Tolsia 63-29.