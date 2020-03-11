WAYNE — A historic football rivalry is returning to the gridiron in Wayne County next year.
On Monday, Wayne High School Athletic director and football coach Tom Harmon confirmed that the Pioneers have signed a home-and-home agreement with the Tolsia Rebels for the 2020 and 2021 football seasons.
The Rebels host Wayne in their season opener Aug. 28, 2020. The series will move to Wayne in 2021.
The two teams last met during the 2017 season, a 30-6 win for the Pioneers, then Wayne dropped the series for two years to make room for a home-and-home series with the Spring Valley Timberwolves.
It will be just the third meeting between Tolsia and Wayne since the Rebels were moved down from Class AA to Class A as a result of West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletics Commission reclassification after the 2015 season. The two met each year as members of the Cardinal Conference prior to the move.
Wayne has a wins in 15 meetings since the 2004 season, including a 33-6 win over Tolsia in the Class AA State Championship game in 2006 in Wheeling. The Rebels won the regular season meeting earlier that season. Tolsia has won two of the past three head-to-head matchups in 2015 and 2016.
Another new name on the football schedule for Wayne is Liberty (Raleigh). That game replaces what would normally have been Mingo Central High School. The Miners were voted out of the Cardinal Conference, effective the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.
The Pioneers will play five games at home against Scott, Winfield, Liberty (Raleigh), Chapmanville and Sissonville, with road games scheduled against Tolsia, Nitro, Herbert Hoover, Logan and Poca.
Timberwolves face PSHS for spot state tournament
The Spring Valley Timberwolves boys basketball team finds itself in the exact same position it did this time last year, just in a different gymnasium.
The Cabell Midland Knights (20-4) defeating Spring Valley (12-12) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 semifinals last week but can still advance to the West Virginia State boys basketball tournament in Charleston next win with a win over the Parkersburg South Patriots.
That game was played Tuesday March 10, but results were not available as of press time. Check back in next week’s edition of the Wayne County News for more coverage on the Wolves.
SVHS esports team fights for bid to North American Esport PlayoffsThe esports team at Spring Valley High School is preparing for a busy week of competiton, beginning with a match against Jellico High School (Tennessee), with a win, the 12th-ranked (in Eastern United States) Timberwolves would advance to the North American Esport playoffs.
It’s one of two scheduled matches this week, the other coming Friday, March 13, when the Wolves travel to Clarksburg for the WV SkillsUSA State Championship.