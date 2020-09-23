John Wilson knew the plan and executed it well from the first snap Friday in a win over county rival, Wayne.
A nine play drive ended with Wilson winning a 27-yard race to pay dirt for the game’s first score. In the first half, Wilson ran for 134 yard on 18 carries, scoring once and helping the Rebels build an insurmountable lead.
It’s the second time in as many games Wilson has passed the century mark after gaining 123 yards on 19 carries in the season opener.
“Pound the rock. Run the time out,” Wilson said of the plan ahead of the county clash with the Wayne Pioneers. “The line has been working hard all week.”
Wilson is undoubtedly the primary back at Tolsia, but the other bodies in the backfield compliment him well. Gavin Meadows amassed 81 yards on six carries and quarterback Jesse Muncy ran thrice for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
STREAKS BROKEN: Spring Valley snapped Martinsburg’s 57-game winning streak — the second-longest in the nation — Friday with a 22-20 victory over the four-time defending state champion Bulldogs.
The Timberwolves also ended Martinsburg’s streak of 65 consecutive home wins over in-state teams. The Bulldogs hadn’t lost at home since 2007.
Waverly broke Wheelersburg’s 28-game Southern Ohio Conference string of triumphs with a 36-35 home victory on Friday.
GAME CHANGES: Huntington High has scheduled a game at Parkersburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Summers County goes to Ravenswood Friday.
Spring Valley and Wayne remain without opponents this week.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: West Virginia State softball landed quite the hall of commitments this week, as Coal Grove’s Addi Dillow and Kaleigh Murphy joined Raceland’s Hannah Wilson all pledged to sign with the Yellow Jackets.
Wayne girls basketball star Alana Eves received a scholarship offer from Capital University. Lincoln County boys basketball standout John Blankenship visited, and picked up an offer from, Waynesburg. Fairmont State offered Cabell Midland running back Jaydyn Johnson and Huntington High defensive back Devin Jackson.
South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton was offered by Coastal Carolina. Two Boyd County softball players — Megan Castle (Alice Lloyd College) and Kyli Peterman (Kentucky Christian) committed. Agnes Scott College offered Spring Valley girls basketball player Sydney Meredith.
Poca running back Toby Payne was offered by Central Michigan. Huntington High tight end Eli Archer received an offer from Concord. George Washington kicker Michael Hughes committed to Appalachian State.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: River Valley and South Gallia have opted out of the Ohio playoffs.
Pikeville defeated Belfry 20-14 Friday, giving the Panthers consecutive wins of the Pirates from the first time since 2000. Pikeville is looking for football opponents for this Friday or Saturday, as well as Oct. 23 or 24 and Oct. 30 or 31. On Friday, Blake Hartman became Musselman’s all-time leading rusher.