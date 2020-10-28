HUNTINGTON — The Spring Valley Timberwolves boys soccer season came to a close last Thursday.
The Timberwolves (6-7-1) fell to the Cabell Midland Knights (10-1-1), 2-1, in last week’s Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 championship game. Spring Valley advanced in the sectional tournament after a decisive 4-0 victory over the Lincoln County Panthers last Tuesday.
The Knights advance to face Hurricane in regional tournament play with the winner advancing to the state tournament.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Lawrence County has picked up a football game Friday at LaRue County.
Hurricane will entertain Poca at 7 p.m.; and Winfield will visit Point Pleasant. Portsmouth Notre Dame is schedule to host Huntington Ross Thursday at Spartan Stadium.
Greenup County at East Carter football has been rescheduled for Nov. 6. Man is scheduled to play football at Logan at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will be the 82nd meeting of the Hillibillies and Wildcats.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Wayne High School girls basketball star Alana Eves received a NCAA Division I scholarship offer from Youngstown State. She also picked up an offer from Penn State-Shenango.
Offensive linemen Bryce Biggs of Spring Valley and Caleb Bryan of Wheeling Park committed to Marshall. Ashland wide receiver Jahvion Garrett picked up an offer from Lindey Wilson College. Federal Hocking point guard Paige Tolson committed to Glenville State.
Spring Valley football player Zane Brumfield picked up his first offer from Glenville State College.
Ty Bartrum, son of former Marshall University All-American and ex-Meigs football star and coach Mike Bartrum, received an offer from the University of Toledo. Bartrum plays wide receiver and safety at Cherokee High School in Evesham Township, New Jersey.
Wheelersburg girls tennis star Maddie Gill committed to Georgetown College. George Washington girls basketball star Kalissa Lacy committed to Morehead State. Glenville State offered Cabell Midland girls basketball player Autumn Lewis. Portsmouth Clay’s Megan Bazler signed with the University of Rio Grande.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington will play Milton Tuesday at Huntington High in the Cabell County middle school football championship game.
Russell’s volleyball team has won 72 consecutive sets in Kentucky’s 63rd District play. Since Katee Neitner took over as Boyd County’s volleyball coach in 2018, the Lions have won three consecutive 64th District championships. The season before Neitner took over, the Lions went 0-28.
Symmes Valley is seeking a football opponent for Oct. 10 or 11, 2021 and for the corresponding week in 2022. The Vikings are Division VI in Ohio and would be Class A in Kentucky or West Virginia. Contact coach Rusty Webb at (740) 643-2371.
Fairview celebrated the 50th anniversary of the school’s football program Friday night with a reunion of players and staff from the 1970 team. Ceredo-Kenova won the Wayne County middle school volleyball championship. Coal Grove’s Addi Dillow recorded her 1,000th career volleyball kill.