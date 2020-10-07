WAYNE — Sports Illustrated ranked Spring Valley football star Wyatt Milum the “best pure right tackle” in the Class of 2021.
The West Virginia University commit ranks as the No. 8 tackle in the high school ranks, with the first seven playing on the left side.
SI writer Schuler Callihan wrote, “Wyatt Milum should provide a quick solution for (WVU coach) Neal Brown and his staff. Most true freshmen never see the field on the offensive line because it is such a demanding position, but Milum could potentially be the exception. He has the ability to come in right away and make an impact on the Mountaineer offense.”
Callihan also wrote that Milum could be the best recruit the Mountaineers have landed in Brown’s two seasons.
KILEY QUALIFIES FOR WV GOLF TOURNAMENT: For the second consecutive season, Wayne golfer Cole Kiley has qualified for the West Virginia high school golf state championship, which teed off Tuesday morning at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV. Kiley, a standout for the Wayne golf team was the only member to qualify for states.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are asked for the family and friends of longtime high school basketball official Wes Sites, who died Saturday.
Prayers also are asked for friends and family of Greg Rowsey, who coached baseball in Huntington for many years after his stellar pitching career at Marshall University. Rowsey died Thursday.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: COVID-19 continues to prompt football scheduling adjustments.
Huntington High, which plays Friday at Woodrow Wilson, will play host to Winfield in football on Oct. 16, go to Greenbrier East Oct. 23 and visit Bridgeport Oct. 30. On Nov. 6, the Highlanders will either play Riverside or have a rematch with Woodrow Wilson.
Spring Valley visits Fairmont Senior on Friday. Winfield will entertain Hurricane Oct. 23. Betsy Layne canceled its game Friday with Raceland because of a positive COVID-19 test from the Bobcats’ cheerleading squad. The Rams since have scheduled at 6 p.m. game Saturday at Washington County.
Cabell Midland will play at Hurricane at 7:30 p.m., Friday. The Knights also will play host to Spring Valley at 7 p.m., Oct. 16. On Friday, Buffalo visits Mount View. Green picked up a 7 p.m. home game with Federal Hocking on Friday. Both teams opted out of the Ohio playoffs.
Chapmanville will play host to North Marion at 1 p.m. Saturday.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Hurricane softball infielder Alivia Meeks committed to Purdue.
Fairland offensive lineman Logan Hamlin picked up a scholarship offer from Mount St. Joseph’s. Arkansas State offered South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton. His older brother, Zeiqui Lawton, received an offer from Eastern Michigan. Lincoln County basketball star John Blankenship was offered by Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.
Belfry running back/corner back Isaac Dixon was offered by Hanover College. Ohio Christian offered Spring Valley girls basketball star Sydney Meredith. Raceland boys basketball standout Kirk Pence committed to Glenville State. Russell girls basketball star Kaeli Ross picked up offers from Union (Kentucky) College and WVU Tech.
NOTES, QUOTES AND ANECDOTES: The Wayne football team was scheduled to host Liberty (Raleigh) but due to COVID-19 contact tracing concerns, the game was cancelled. The Pioneers have not played since Sept 18.
Spring Valley and Huntington St. Joe played to a scoreless draw in a girls soccer match on Monday. The Wayne volleyball team defeated Chapmanville on the same night.