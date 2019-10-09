Buffalo E Team cheerleaders received first place in dance and first place in cheer Saturday. Previously they won first place in cheer and dance at the Ceredo-Kenova Invitational competition and Lawrence County Invitational. Back row, left to right: Eastyn Duval, Annistin Blair, Taylin Meade, Graci Bailey, Ainsley Brumfield, Brielle Parsons, Pierce Karr and Jenny Janes Maynard. Front row, left to right: Charli Nelson, Kaylen Spurlock, Shayla Dahler, Hadley Perry, Alex Hamilton and Addi Stevens Not pictured: Jayden Endicott
